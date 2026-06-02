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The KALW Music On-Air Folk Fest is back with some of the Bay Area's Best

KALW | By JoAnn Mar,
Peter ThompsonKevin Vance
Published June 2, 2026 at 2:16 PM PDT
A banner for KALW Music's On-Air Folk Festival on June 6.

It’s FIVE hours of music from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 live in the KALW studios performed by some of the Bay Area’s finest talent. This will be our LAST folk festival at Burton High School, before our big move to the Warfield Commons in the fall. Our folk extravaganza is hosted by JoAnn Mar, Peter Thompson, and Kevin Vance.

Here is the line-up:

2:00 p.m. - Brittany & Natalie Haas
It’s not often that these two supremely talented sisters have the chance to perform together. Cellist Natalie Haas has toured with Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser for many years. Fiddler Brittany Haas performed with Crooked Still and Hawktail, before recently joining The Punch Brothers.

2:45 p.m. - Guzheng Ensemble
Mandy, Sally, Yvonne, and Angel are four high school girls from San Francisco, and they will perform traditional music on the guzheng, an ancient Chinese 21-stringed instrument. (pre-recorded)

3:15 p.m. - The Corn Likkers
Members of the Chen family (Ray on fiddle, Lauren on bass, Eleanor on banjo and vocals, Elijah on guitar) and fiddler Lael Sigal will be performing songs from their new release “Surrounded By Trouble,” a collection of old-time string band music.

4:00 p.m. - Sibling Revelry
the band is based in the family harmonies and lifelong music-making of Bethany Sorkey, Esperanza Pratt, and Greg Pratt. Tony Marcus joins them on fiddle.

4:45 p.m. - Frog Face
A San Rafael-based bluegrass and American roots band who will be on Vern’s Stage at the CBA Father’s Day Festival. Band members are Nate Alavi, Joe Ridout, Kat Quigley, Greg Dunn, and Aaron Balano

5:30 p.m. - Deidre McCalla
She’s a lesbian-feminist in the forefront of Black musicians redefining the understanding of how Black folk do folk. Her songwriting comes from an honest perspective that celebrates the power and diversity of the human spirit. (pre-recorded)

6:00 p.m. - Caren Armstrong
This award-winning singer-songwriter has been crafting “big, buoyant music” for four decades. Known for her dangerous honesty, wicked humor, and disarming vulnerability, Armstrong has “found a deeply original voice that speak universally to the humor, outrage, and beauty of the human condition.”
JoAnn Mar
JoAnn Mar is a veteran radio announcer, producer and host of Folk Music & Beyond, heard every Saturday from 3 to 5 pm. In her spare time, she is a radio documentary producer/journalist. Her news reports and features have aired on NPR, Voice of America, The Charles Osgood File, Pacifica Radio and AARP's series Prime Time Radio. Topics covered include prisons, end-of-life, women's issues, the plight of immigrants and public education.
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Peter Thompson
Peter Thompson is the host of Bluegrass Signal on KALW. Since 2004, the program has been syndicated on WAMU's Bluegrass Country.
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Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance