The KALW Music On-Air Folk Fest is back with some of the Bay Area's Best

It’s FIVE hours of music from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 live in the KALW studios performed by some of the Bay Area’s finest talent. This will be our LAST folk festival at Burton High School, before our big move to the Warfield Commons in the fall. Our folk extravaganza is hosted by JoAnn Mar, Peter Thompson, and Kevin Vance.

Here is the line-up:

2:00 p.m. - Brittany & Natalie Haas

It’s not often that these two supremely talented sisters have the chance to perform together. Cellist Natalie Haas has toured with Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser for many years. Fiddler Brittany Haas performed with Crooked Still and Hawktail, before recently joining The Punch Brothers.

2:45 p.m. - Guzheng Ensemble

Mandy, Sally, Yvonne, and Angel are four high school girls from San Francisco, and they will perform traditional music on the guzheng, an ancient Chinese 21-stringed instrument. (pre-recorded)

3:15 p.m. - The Corn Likkers

Members of the Chen family (Ray on fiddle, Lauren on bass, Eleanor on banjo and vocals, Elijah on guitar) and fiddler Lael Sigal will be performing songs from their new release “Surrounded By Trouble,” a collection of old-time string band music.

4:00 p.m. - Sibling Revelry

the band is based in the family harmonies and lifelong music-making of Bethany Sorkey, Esperanza Pratt, and Greg Pratt. Tony Marcus joins them on fiddle.

4:45 p.m. - Frog Face

A San Rafael-based bluegrass and American roots band who will be on Vern’s Stage at the CBA Father’s Day Festival. Band members are Nate Alavi, Joe Ridout, Kat Quigley, Greg Dunn, and Aaron Balano

5:30 p.m. - Deidre McCalla

She’s a lesbian-feminist in the forefront of Black musicians redefining the understanding of how Black folk do folk. Her songwriting comes from an honest perspective that celebrates the power and diversity of the human spirit. (pre-recorded)

6:00 p.m. - Caren Armstrong

This award-winning singer-songwriter has been crafting “big, buoyant music” for four decades. Known for her dangerous honesty, wicked humor, and disarming vulnerability, Armstrong has “found a deeply original voice that speak universally to the humor, outrage, and beauty of the human condition.”