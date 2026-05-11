From Song Exploder to "In the Last Hour of Light:" Hrishikesh Hirway is sharing his whole self

Before he started his award-winning podcast, Hrishikesh Hirway was making music under the name The One AM Radio (great name!). He released four albums, and then released an EP with Lakeith Stanfield in a project they called Moors. It was the process of making music and the curiosity about other artists processes that led him to start the Song Exploder podcast.

His album "In the Last Hour of Light," which came out April 24 via Keeled Scales, is the culmination of those conversations and a return to his original creative passion.

Press play above to hear the conversation with KALW's Tshego Letsoalo, which covers Hirway's musical origins and how his soft, indie album came to be.

Hrishikesh Hirway will be live in concert and conversation San Francisco on Saturday, May 16 with Samin Nosrat at Cafe du Nord. Find tickets here.

