Jonathan Cormur raises autism awareness through his kids podcast

This interview aired in the April 14, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

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Today we feature an award winning Bay Area creator who says being neurodivergent is exactly what helped him excel at what he does.

Jonathan Cormur is a San Mateo county based voice actor, host of the award winning kids podcast Dorktales Storytime. He and his puppet sidekick, Mr. ‘Reg’ T. Hedgehog (also him) perform geeky retellings of fairy tales, and original folklore.

Jonathan talks openly about having autism, inspiring children who are neurodivergent to express themselves through the arts. He joined me to talk about his journey.

Here is a link to Jonathan’s kids podcast playlist.