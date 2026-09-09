When you think of traffic laws, what comes to mind: that guy in front of you who drives a fraction of the speed limit? the car behind blasting his horn? That traffic ticket?

Tonight, on Your Legal Rights: we’re revisiting traffic laws and the Department Of Motor Vehicles, and on the more serious side, vehicular manslaughter.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by David Uthman, from the San Francisco Traffic Clinic and the Law Offices of David Uthman in San Francisco.

Questions for Jeff’s guest? Call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

