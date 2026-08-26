Encore Broadcast: Layoff: What Can You Do

In this encore broadcast, we help to show you:

What can you do after a layoff?

What if the decisions were made for impermissible reasons? If the execution was flawed? What if the selection favored some over others based on impermissible criteria such as by race, or if the employer just wanted to clear out the older employees?

YLR Host Jeff Hayden is joined by Employment Rights attorneys Steven Chizen of Oakland and Kelly Armstrong of Sausalito.

We're back live, next week, with a broadcast dedicated to Workplace Investigations.

As this is an encore broadcast, we will not be accepting calls.

