Islamophobia And The Workplace

You are living your life right here where you grew up. You’ve always been here. Your life is here. You are a part of the community. Until, without reason, certain individuals perceive you differently. Because of your ethnicity or religion – and often heightened by very recent events to which you are completely uninvolved and perhaps geographically removed.

More prevalent than most folks are aware, Islamophobia is an irrational fear of, aversion to, or discrimination against Islam, people who practice Islam, or people perceived to be Muslim. When Islamophobia appears in the workplace, it may lead to employees being harassed, marginalized, or discriminated against.

To help us better understand what this looks like or what you can do about it, YLR Host Jeff Hayden and tonight's producer Beth Mora are joined by Roula Allouch, Chair of the American Bar Association’s Center For Human Rights and Co-Chair of the American Bar Association’s Taskforce To Combat Islamophobia, and Zahra Billoo, Executive Director of the Council On American-Islamic Relations, San Francisco Bay Area (CAIR-SFBA).

