ICE to arrive in Mountain View today, says San José City Councilmember

ICE has historically acted as security at large events, such as the Super Bowl, but increased use of violence by immigration enforcement has put the Bay Area on alert.

The Chief of Security of the National Football League claimed they have not been informed about ICE enforcement operations at the Super Bowl. But a San José councilmember, Peter Ortiz, confirmed last month to the San Jose Spotlight that federal agents will arrive at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View today.

More than a dozen community organizations will be present in Santa Clara to protest the ICE presence at the Super Bowl, starting today.