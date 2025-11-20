© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Oakland residents gather to protest ICE activity near two schools

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published November 20, 2025 at 1:06 PM PST
A group of musicians performs at a gathering on the corner of Market and Brockhurst in Oakland.
Julia Haney
A group of musicians performs at a gathering on the corner of Market and Brockhurst in Oakland to protest ICE activity.

Yesterday, a parent was chased by federal immigration agents after dropping their child off at a West Oakland school. That’s according to Council member Carroll Fife. The parent was driving a car with a Mexican flag emblazoned on the hood and ended up crashing into a parked car on thirty first street, Fife and neighbors said.

"There were a bunch of masked agents in unmarked cars without plates in front of my house this morning looking for this person," said community member, Sam. To protect his safety, we’re just going to use his first name.

Sam lives in the neighborhood and captured security footage of the incident.

"The police don’t show up for four or five hours," he said. "My neighbor whose car they hit is a pregnant woman whose car was then totaled and she has to go pick her kids up from school." 

When people heard that there was federal immigration activity in their neighborhood, they started gathering outside of schools, including Hoover Elementary to show solidarity with their neighbors.

"I wanna make sure that the people in my community are safe and that no one's abducted by these people," Sam said. "Everyone here wants to show that those people aren't welcome."

Sam joined about 50 people on Market Street in Oakland. Cars drove by honking in support as a group of musicians performed.
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
