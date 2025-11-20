Oakland residents gather to protest ICE activity near two schools

Yesterday, a parent was chased by federal immigration agents after dropping their child off at a West Oakland school. That’s according to Council member Carroll Fife . The parent was driving a car with a Mexican flag emblazoned on the hood and ended up crashing into a parked car on thirty first street, Fife and neighbors said.

"There were a bunch of masked agents in unmarked cars without plates in front of my house this morning looking for this person," said community member, Sam. To protect his safety, we’re just going to use his first name.

Sam lives in the neighborhood and captured security footage of the incident.

"The police don’t show up for four or five hours," he said. "My neighbor whose car they hit is a pregnant woman whose car was then totaled and she has to go pick her kids up from school."

When people heard that there was federal immigration activity in their neighborhood, they started gathering outside of schools, including Hoover Elementary to show solidarity with their neighbors.

"I wanna make sure that the people in my community are safe and that no one's abducted by these people," Sam said. "Everyone here wants to show that those people aren't welcome."

Sam joined about 50 people on Market Street in Oakland. Cars drove by honking in support as a group of musicians performed.