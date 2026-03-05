© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
How to get trained to accompany people to immigration court hearings

KALW | By Rae Kim
Published March 5, 2026 at 2:08 PM PST
The external facade of 100 Montgomery Street in San Francisco's Financial District.
Wikimedia Commons
The external facade of 100 Montgomery Street, which holds immigration court hearings for residents all around the Bay Area.

In January, the Justice Department announced that the courthouse at 100 Montgomery St. will be closing by 2027, amidst a push by the Trump administration to expedite mass deportations.

Volunteers have been accompanying immigrants to their hearings at the 100 Montgomery Street courthouse for nearly a year.

They provide support, translation, and legal resources to people who appear before an immigration judge. The court is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 4:30pm.

Court accompaniment is completely legal. Right now, organizers are looking for volunteers who speak a language other than English. Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Nepali, or Hindi are especially needed. You can get trained this coming Monday, March 9th from 7-9pm at 1 Lilac Street in the Mission.
Rae Kim
Rae Kim is a KALW Audio Academy Fellow in the class of 2026.
