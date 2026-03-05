How to get trained to accompany people to immigration court hearings
In January, the Justice Department announced that the courthouse at 100 Montgomery St. will be closing by 2027, amidst a push by the Trump administration to expedite mass deportations.
Volunteers have been accompanying immigrants to their hearings at the 100 Montgomery Street courthouse for nearly a year.
They provide support, translation, and legal resources to people who appear before an immigration judge. The court is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 4:30pm.
Court accompaniment is completely legal. Right now, organizers are looking for volunteers who speak a language other than English. Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Nepali, or Hindi are especially needed. You can get trained this coming Monday, March 9th from 7-9pm at 1 Lilac Street in the Mission.