How to get trained to accompany people to immigration court hearings

In January, the Justice Department announced that the courthouse at 100 Montgomery St. will be closing by 2027, amidst a push by the Trump administration to expedite mass deportations .

Volunteers have been accompanying immigrants to their hearings at the 100 Montgomery Street courthouse for nearly a year .

They provide support, translation, and legal resources to people who appear before an immigration judge. The court is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 4:30pm.