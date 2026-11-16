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Your Call

"The Earth Said Remember Me" exposes the dangers of ecological amnesia

By Malihe Razazan,
Ethan Elkind
Published November 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM PST
Book Passage Social Media

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, environmental journalist Jason Dove Mark discusses his new book, The Earth Said Remember Me: How to Revive Our Memories and Restore the Planet.

He says as the climate emergency worsens and biodiversity shrinks, we are increasingly adapting to this new normal and sleepwalking towards disaster. What will it take to energize the environmental movement before it’s too late?

Guest:

Jason Dove Mark, environmental journalist, former editor-in-chief of SIERRA magazine, former editor of Earth Island Journal, and author of The Earth Said Remember Me: How to Revive Our Memories and Restore the Planet 

Resources:

Inside Climate News: Elected Democrats Have Embraced ‘Climate Hushing.’ Are They Making a Mistake as the Midterms Loom?

PBS: The Earth is sizzling, but climate isn’t a hot topic for Democrats in this year’s campaigns

The Guardian: US ends limits on coal and gas plant emissions, removing key tool to battle climate crisis

The New York Times: As the Fight for a Key Climate Goal Falters, Some Begin a Fight for Survival

The Washington Post: The world can’t afford to ignore climate change much longer

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
See stories by Ethan Elkind