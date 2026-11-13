© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call
Your Call

Investigation reveals alarming ICE surveillance of left-wing activists

By Sunni Khalid,
Mark Nieto
Published November 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM PST
Chad Davis

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss a Wired investigation revealing that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is running a sweeping surveillance operation against left-wing activists, one that rivals the FBI and CIA operations of the 1960s and 70s.

The evidence comes from court filings in the case of 15 Minnesota activists who face federal conspiracy charges over their resistance to Operation Metro Surge, Trump's immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities, which led to the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

We look at the scale of the surveillance and what it means for civil liberties.

Guest:

Ali Winston, independent reporter covering criminal justice, privacy, and surveillance, and co-author of The Riders Come Out at Night: Brutality, Corruption, and Cover-up in Oakland

Resources:

WIRED: ICE Is Running One of the Largest Anti-Left Surveillance Operations in US History

Your Call
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid
Mark Nieto
Mark Nieto is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Mark Nieto