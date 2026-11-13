Investigation reveals alarming ICE surveillance of left-wing activists

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss a Wired investigation revealing that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is running a sweeping surveillance operation against left-wing activists, one that rivals the FBI and CIA operations of the 1960s and 70s.

The evidence comes from court filings in the case of 15 Minnesota activists who face federal conspiracy charges over their resistance to Operation Metro Surge, Trump's immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities, which led to the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

We look at the scale of the surveillance and what it means for civil liberties.

Guest:

Ali Winston, independent reporter covering criminal justice, privacy, and surveillance, and co-author of The Riders Come Out at Night: Brutality, Corruption, and Cover-up in Oakland

Resources:

WIRED: ICE Is Running One of the Largest Anti-Left Surveillance Operations in US History

