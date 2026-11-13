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Frontline investigates violent reality awaiting deported Haitians

By Sunni Khalid,
Mark Nieto
Published November 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, Frontline correspondent Sebastian Walker joins us to discuss Haiti Deportation Crisis, a new documentary about the impact of gang violence in Haiti, the efforts to combat it, and the rising fears among Haitians in the US after the Trump administration ended Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 people.

Walker and filmmaker Adam Desiderio went to Haiti and Springfield, Ohio, where Haitians are being tracked with ankle monitors.

Guest:

Sebastian Walker, Frontline correspondent, co-director of Haiti Deportation Crisis, and former host and Haiti correspondent for Al Jazeera America

Resources:

PBS: FRONTLINE: Haiti Deportation Crisis

PBS: FRONTLINE: ‘Nobody Has Safety’

NPR: For thousands of Haitians in the U.S., end of protected status brings fear, grief and defiance

Immigrant Legal Resource Center: Temporary Protected Status for Haitians Officially Terminated, Allowing for Their Deportation

Your Call
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid
Mark Nieto
Mark Nieto is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Mark Nieto