Peter Gleick discusses how water fuels violence and shapes peace

On this edition of Your Call, climate and water scientist Peter Gleick discusses his new book, When the Well Is Dry: How Water Fuels Violence and Shapes Peace.

Gleick traces conflicts over water across 4,000 years, from ancient Sumer to the destruction of Ukraine’s Kakhovka Dam. He argues that understanding why these conflicts happen can help us build the tools, strategies and policies to prevent them. What can history teach us about the water fights ahead? And where are sustainable solutions happening?

Guest:

Peter Gleick , senior fellow and co-founder of the Pacific Institute

Resources:

Al Jazeera: Where water conflicts pose the biggest threat in 2026

The Guardian: Dramatic rise in water-related violence recorded since 2022

The Guardian: Drought, water rationing and dry rivers: our water crisis is here

Council on Foreign Relations: The Global Water Crisis: Stress, Scarcity, and Conflict

The New York Times: Water Plants Under Fire in the Gulf Are Crucial to Civilians

The Conversation: The world is in water bankruptcy, UN scientists report – here’s what that means

TIME: It’s Vital to Protect Water Infrastructure During War

TIME: I’m a Climate Scientist and an Optimist. I Refuse to Give Up Hope

