© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Industry executives knew microplastics were harmful in 1974

By Malihe Razazan
Published November 10, 2026 at 5:00 AM PST
Free pile of plastic bottles image, public domain environment CC0 photo.
rawpixel.com
Free pile of plastic bottles image, public domain environment CC0 photo.

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing a Los Angeles Times investigation revealing that big oil and chemical industry executives knew that microplastics could migrate throughout the human body after ingestion for at least a half-century.

According to documents obtained from university archives, executives discussed a study showing PVC particles could travel from the gut into the blood and brain and breast milk and found that they could cross the placenta. The documents also show they were concerned, with one executive saying the study was being cited as a “horror story.”

Guest:

Susanne Rust, award-winning investigative reporter specializing in environmental issues for The Los Angeles Times

Resources:

Los Angeles Times: Industry executives knew for decades that microplastics were infiltrating the human body

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan