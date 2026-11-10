Industry executives knew microplastics were harmful in 1974

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing a Los Angeles Times investigation revealing that big oil and chemical industry executives knew that microplastics could migrate throughout the human body after ingestion for at least a half-century.

According to documents obtained from university archives, executives discussed a study showing PVC particles could travel from the gut into the blood and brain and breast milk and found that they could cross the placenta. The documents also show they were concerned, with one executive saying the study was being cited as a “horror story.”

Guest:

Susanne Rust, award-winning investigative reporter specializing in environmental issues for The Los Angeles Times

Resources:

Los Angeles Times: Industry executives knew for decades that microplastics were infiltrating the human body