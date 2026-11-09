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Your Call

How the climate crisis fueled the youth protests in France

By Malihe Razazan
Published November 9, 2026 at 9:07 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we explore how the climate crisis fueled recent mass student protests in France. This year was France’s hottest on record, and the country counted 8,000 excess deaths during the summer’s heat waves. In June alone, deaths spiked 11 percent compared to the same month in 2025.

According to Inside Climate News, France’s schools were not built for the hotter world the students have inherited after generations of fossil fuel use have warped the climate. Many buildings were designed to hold onto heat and air conditioning is rare. As classrooms recorded temperature peaks above 100 degrees Fahrenheit this spring, schools reported incidents from fainting to nosebleeds.

Guest:

Mathilde Augustin, Paris-based reporter covering business and climate change

Resource:

Inside Climate News: How the Climate Crisis Fueled the Youth Protests Roiling France

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan