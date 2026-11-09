How big oil sold a vision of prosperity built on fossil fuels

On this edition of One Planet series, we’re discussing a Grist investigation exposing the oil and gas industry’s century-long campaign to sell a vision of prosperity built on fossil fuels and keep consumers addicted to its products.

Kate Yoder writes that there’s a well-documented history showing that Exxon and other oil giants understood the dangers of global warming by the 1970s based on their own research and still spent decades publicly downplaying, or outright denying, the science. But the story of how oil and gas companies coaxed Americans into accepting — even desiring — a life built on fossil fuels has largely escaped attention, buried in the pages of obscure trade journals.

Guest:

Kate Yoder, staff writer at Grist

Resource:

Grist: The Dream That Oil Built