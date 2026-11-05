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Your Call
Your Call

Arab Film Festival celebrates 30th anniversary in San Francisco

By Ethan Elkind,
Mark Nieto
Published November 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM PST
Left: El Sett (courtesy of Watermelon Pictures) Right: Edward Said: Between Worlds (courtesy of Cinetic Media)
Left: El Sett (courtesy of Watermelon Pictures) Right: Edward Said: Between Worlds (courtesy of Cinetic Media)

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss this year's Arab Film Festival — the largest and longest-running independent Arab film festival outside the Arab world.

The festival, which runs through November 14 in San Francisco, opens with Marwan Hamed’s El Sett, a sweeping cinematic portrait of legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum, and features a completed version of Edward Said: Between Worlds, an archival documentary examining the life, ideas and enduring legacy of Palestinian-American scholar, author, and public intellectual Edward Said.

We'll hear how the festival has evolved since its early days and what else is on the schedule for its landmark 30th anniversary.

Guest:

Serge Bakalian, executive director of The Arab Film and Media Institute

Resources:

San Francisco Chronicle: Arab Film Festival turns 30 as its stories feel more urgent than ever

48 Hills: Arab Film Fest blossoms with legendary divas and political intrigue

San Francisco Examiner: SF’s 30th Arab Film Festival celebrates honesty and inclusivity

Your Call
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
See stories by Ethan Elkind
Mark Nieto
Mark Nieto is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Mark Nieto