Arab Film Festival celebrates 30th anniversary in San Francisco

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss this year's Arab Film Festival — the largest and longest-running independent Arab film festival outside the Arab world.

The festival, which runs through November 14 in San Francisco, opens with Marwan Hamed’s El Sett, a sweeping cinematic portrait of legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum, and features a completed version of Edward Said: Between Worlds, an archival documentary examining the life, ideas and enduring legacy of Palestinian-American scholar, author, and public intellectual Edward Said.

We'll hear how the festival has evolved since its early days and what else is on the schedule for its landmark 30th anniversary.

Guest:

Serge Bakalian, executive director of The Arab Film and Media Institute

Resources:

San Francisco Chronicle: Arab Film Festival turns 30 as its stories feel more urgent than ever

48 Hills: Arab Film Fest blossoms with legendary divas and political intrigue

San Francisco Examiner: SF’s 30th Arab Film Festival celebrates honesty and inclusivity