"The Earth Said Remember Me" exposes the danger of ecological amnesia

On this edition of Your Call, environmental journalist Jason Dove Mark discusses his new book, The Earth Said Remember Me: How to Revive Our Memories and Restore the Planet. He says that as the climate emergency worsens and biodiversity shrinks, we are increasingly adapting to this new normal and sleepwalking towards disaster.What will it take to energize the environmental movement before it’s too late?

Guest:

Jason Dove Mark, environmental journalist, former editor-in-chief of SIERRA magazine, former editor of Earth Island Journal, and author of The Earth Said Remember Me: How to Revive Our Memories and Restore the Planet

Resources:

Inside Climate News: Elected Democrats Have Embraced ‘Climate Hushing.’ Are They Making a Mistake as the Midterms Loom?

PBS: The Earth is sizzling, but climate isn’t a hot topic for Democrats in this year’s campaigns

The Guardian: US ends limits on coal and gas plant emissions, removing key tool to battle climate crisis

The New York Times: As the Fight for a Key Climate Goal Falters, Some Begin a Fight for Survival

The Washington Post: The world can’t afford to ignore climate change much longer

