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Your Call

"The Earth Said Remember Me" exposes the danger of ecological amnesia

By Ethan Elkind,
Nina Kissinger
Published September 17, 2026 at 7:59 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, environmental journalist Jason Dove Mark discusses his new book, The Earth Said Remember Me: How to Revive Our Memories and Restore the Planet. He says that as the climate emergency worsens and biodiversity shrinks, we are increasingly adapting to this new normal and sleepwalking towards disaster.

What will it take to energize the environmental movement before it’s too late?

Jason Mark will be in conversation tonight with Annie Leonard, former executive director of Greenpeace USA, in an event moderated by Earth Island Journal editor Maureen Nandini Mitra, at the David Brower Center in Berkeley from 6-7:30pm.

Guest:

Jason Dove Mark, environmental journalist, former editor-in-chief of SIERRA magazine, former editor of Earth Island Journal, and author of The Earth Said Remember Me: How to Revive Our Memories and Restore the Planet 

Resources:

Eventbrite: History, Memory, and the Power of Storytelling with Annie Leonard & Jason Dove Mark 

Inside Climate News: Elected Democrats Have Embraced ‘Climate Hushing.’ Are They Making a Mistake as the Midterms Loom?

PBS: The Earth is sizzling, but climate isn’t a hot topic for Democrats in this year’s campaigns

The Guardian: US ends limits on coal and gas plant emissions, removing key tool to battle climate crisis

The New York Times: As the Fight for a Key Climate Goal Falters, Some Begin a Fight for Survival

The Washington Post: The world can’t afford to ignore climate change much longer

Your Call
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
See stories by Ethan Elkind
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger