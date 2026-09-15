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The Authoritarian Playbook: The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism

By Ethan Elkind,
Nina Kissinger
Published September 15, 2026 at 8:04 AM PDT

On the next Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, journalist Gil Durán discusses his new book, The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy.

He writes that when Silicon Valley says it is ‘‘moving fast and breaking things,’’ the world interprets the chaos as a necessary cost of innovation, but something far more sinister is happening: a decades-long campaign to replace elected governments with corporate rule.

What can be done to hold Silicon Valley and its tech billionaires accountable?

Guest:

Gil Durán, journalist, and author of The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy

Resources:

Capital & Main: Silicon Valley’s Most Dangerous Innovation

The Guardian: ‘If we don’t fight back, we don’t have a future’: the journalist taking on the ‘tech fascists’ of Silicon Valley

Slate: Silicon Valley Dreams of Authoritarianism

Your Call
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
See stories by Ethan Elkind
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger