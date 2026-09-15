The Authoritarian Playbook: The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism

On the next Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, journalist Gil Durán discusses his new book, The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy.

He writes that when Silicon Valley says it is ‘‘moving fast and breaking things,’’ the world interprets the chaos as a necessary cost of innovation, but something far more sinister is happening: a decades-long campaign to replace elected governments with corporate rule.

What can be done to hold Silicon Valley and its tech billionaires accountable?

Guest:

Gil Durán, journalist, and author of The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War on Democracy

Resources:

Capital & Main: Silicon Valley’s Most Dangerous Innovation

The Guardian: ‘If we don’t fight back, we don’t have a future’: the journalist taking on the ‘tech fascists’ of Silicon Valley

Slate: Silicon Valley Dreams of Authoritarianism