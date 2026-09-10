How will the predicted “super” El Niño impact California and beyond?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the potential impact of the projected “Super El Niño” on California, as the World Meteorologist Organization predicts a “nearly 100% likelihood” that it will last through February.

In a statement UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “El Niño is being supersized before our eyes. The science leaves no room for doubt: The planet is in uncharted waters, and those waters are heating up. Sea surface temperatures are rising, temperatures keep climbing, and the world is in the danger zone of extreme weather.”

With climate scientists warning that this could be one of the largest climate events in living memory, we’ll explore how communities and public officials are preparing to deal with the dire consequences of climate change.

Guests:

Dr. Marc Alessi, climate scientist for the Union of Concerned Scientists

Anthony Edwards, newsroom meteorologist for the San Francisco Chronicle

Resources:

Mother Jones: This “Supersized” El Niño Is Only Just Beginning to Wreak Its Havoc

Union of Concerned Scientists: Terrible Team: Super El Niño and Climate Change Could Lead to Record-Breaking Global Temperatures

The Los Angeles Times: A ‘super’ El Niño is now super likely, leaving California bracing for impact

San Francisco Chronicle: California is about to see a sudden foot of sea level rise from El Niño

National Geographic: What a ‘Super’ El Niño Means for the Planet

BBC: Two giant warming patterns are brewing in the Pacific and warping US weather

BBC: UN warns of ‘supersized El Niño as countries prepare for impact

