The future of Diablo Canyon Power Plant

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the future of nuclear energy in California following Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision not to extend not extend the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant beyond 2030.

California’s only nuclear power plant has been the subject of fierce debate. Diablo Canyon plant provides about 9% of California’s electricity.

According to the LA Times, supporters say soaring demand for electricity for AI data centers and EVs is colliding with California’s push for 100% clean power, leaving a stubborn gap in round-the-clock, low-carbon supply that should be met by nuclear. Opponents warn of aging reactors, nuclear waste, earthquake risk and the negative effect it could have on renewables.

Should California allow the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant to operate beyond its scheduled closure in 2030?

Guests:

Mark Specht, Senior Manager for the Climate & Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Hayley Smith, environmental reporter at the Los Angeles Times

Resources:

The Los Angeles Times: California planned a nuclear exit. Now it’s reconsidering

Union of Concerned Scientists: Keep It Running or Shut It Down? The Diablo Canyon Debate

San Luis Obispo Tribune: Gov. Newsom won’t extend life of CA’s only nuclear power plant. What that means

San Luis Obispo Tribune: PG&E gets $271 million from Trump administration to help pay off Diablo Canyon loan

San Luis Obispo Tribune: PG&E to pay SLO County $16 million to make up for lost Diablo Canyon tax money

