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Your Call

A conversation with CA Energy Commission Chair David Hochschild

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published June 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, California Energy Commission Chair David Hoschchild discusses the state's efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

Over the past decade, the state’s use of renewable sources to generate electricity has grown from 41 percent to about 67 percent. How can California lead the clean energy revolution as the Trump administration moves in the opposite direction?

Guest:

David Hochschild, Chair of the California Energy Commission

Resources:

AP: California intends to sue Trump administration over deal to end offshore wind project

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area ban on gas water heaters is coming. Here’s what the new rule will mean for your home

CalMatters: California Democrats threaten to block Newsom priorities over imperiled climate deal

KQED: California Is Transitioning From Fossil Fuels to Electric Power. It’s Going to Get Messy

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar