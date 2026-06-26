Afghan women fight for Bread, Work, and Freedom under Taliban rule

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the latest in Afghanistan, where the Taliban’s repressive policies against women and girls have affected nearly every facet of their lives—from education to freedom of movement.

Earlier this month, Taliban authorities reportedly arrested at least 30 women in Herat over alleged dress code violations. Protests followed and Taliban forces opened fire on demonstrators. Two people were killed, including a child.

What prospects will women and girls have under the Taliban?

Guest:

Shirin Jaafari, reporter for The World focusing on the Middle East

Resources:

PRI: Taliban forces fire on civilians protesting morality police in Afghanistan

Zan Times: Taliban order ban on smartphones as officials shown destroying devices

Rukhshana Media: Two killed in rare street demonstration over women’s rights in Afghanistan

Kabul NOW: Afghan Journalists Make Up Nearly Half of Journalists in Exile Worldwide, RSF Says

The Guardian: The EU is inviting the Taliban to Brussels. Europe’s credibility lies in tatters

