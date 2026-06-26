On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’re discussing a ProPublica investigation that reveals how Trump is defying Congress on foreign aid spending.

Last year, the administration took the unprecedented step of dismantling USAID, terminating thousands of aid programs and allowing funding to expire.

To understand the administration’s compliance with congressional mandates and federal law, ProPublica reviewed administration documents, including agreements, memos, and internal communications, and spoke with dozens of current and former government officials, congressional staff, and international experts in global health and humanitarian aid. Many people spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal from the administration.

Guest:

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, reporter with ProPublica focusing on global health

Resources:

ProPublica: “A Huge Grab of Power”: Trump Is Defying Congress on Foreign Aid

ProPublica: “Digital Colonialism”: U.S. Demands to Access Africans’ Data Raise Privacy, Sovereignty Concerns

