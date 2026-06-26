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“A Huge Grab of Power”: Trump Is Defying Congress on Foreign Aid

By Malihe Razazan,
Ethan Elkind
Published June 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
Photo illustration by Mark Harris for ProPublica. Photos by Getty Images.

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’re discussing a ProPublica investigation that reveals how Trump is defying Congress on foreign aid spending.

Last year, the administration took the unprecedented step of dismantling USAID, terminating thousands of aid programs and allowing funding to expire.

To understand the administration’s compliance with congressional mandates and federal law, ProPublica reviewed administration documents, including agreements, memos, and internal communications, and spoke with dozens of current and former government officials, congressional staff, and international experts in global health and humanitarian aid. Many people spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal from the administration.

Guest:

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, reporter with ProPublica focusing on global health

Resources:

ProPublica: “A Huge Grab of Power”: Trump Is Defying Congress on Foreign Aid

ProPublica: “Digital Colonialism”: U.S. Demands to Access Africans’ Data Raise Privacy, Sovereignty Concerns

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
See stories by Ethan Elkind