The US-Iran deal and Paramount's $111 billion takeover of Warner Bros.

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’re discussing coverage of US-Iran negotiations. Donald Trump and Iran’s President have signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding that extends the ceasefire.

Then we turn to Paramount’s $111 billion bid to acquire Warner Bros. Free Press’s Craig Arron says this has been one of the most shallow and corrupt merger reviews we’ve ever seen.

Guests:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, diplomatic correspondent at NOTUS, and author of the forthcoming book, Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisors, and Israel's War in Gaza

Josh Nathan-Kazis, news director at Jewish Currents

Craig Aaron, co-ceo of Free Press, and editor of two books, including Changing Media: Public Interest Policies for the Digital Age

Rachel Antell, documentary filmmaker and co-founder at Archival Producers Alliance

Resources:

Jewish Current: The End of Aid to Israel Isn’t a Win For the Pro-Palestine Left

NOTUS: Lebanon Is Trump’s Biggest Vulnerability in Iran Negotiations

Poynter: A merger could put two of America’s most important news archives under one owner

Free Press: Tell State Attorneys General: Block the Paramount/WBD Merger