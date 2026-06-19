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Your Call

The US-Iran deal and Paramount's $111 billion takeover of Warner Bros.

By Malihe Razazan,
Ethan Elkind
Published June 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT
Wikimedia

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’re discussing coverage of US-Iran negotiations. Donald Trump and Iran’s President have signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding that extends the ceasefire.

Then we turn to Paramount’s $111 billion bid to acquire Warner Bros. Free Press’s Craig Arron says this has been one of the most shallow and corrupt merger reviews we’ve ever seen.

Guests:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, diplomatic correspondent at NOTUS, and author of the forthcoming book, Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisors, and Israel's War in Gaza

Josh Nathan-Kazis, news director at Jewish Currents

Craig Aaron, co-ceo of Free Press, and editor of two books, including Changing Media: Public Interest Policies for the Digital Age

Rachel Antell, documentary filmmaker and co-founder at Archival Producers Alliance

Resources:

Jewish Current: The End of Aid to Israel Isn’t a Win For the Pro-Palestine Left

NOTUS: Lebanon Is Trump’s Biggest Vulnerability in Iran Negotiations

Poynter: A merger could put two of America’s most important news archives under one owner

Free Press: Tell State Attorneys General: Block the Paramount/WBD Merger

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
See stories by Ethan Elkind