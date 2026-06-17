The Authoritarian Playbook: The most effective ways to fight fascism

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, political organizers Aaron Regunberg and Matt DaSilva discuss The Nation’s Fighting Fascism Podcast.

They explore the history of fascist takeovers, the conditions that have enabled them, and the resistance movements that have defeated them to find lessons for today’s fights against Trump.

What can history teach us about how to push back against authoritarianism?

Guests:

Aaron Regunberg, co-host of The Nation's Fighting Fascism Podcast, climate accountability lawyer, contributing editor at The New Republic, and former Rhode Island State Representative

Matt DaSilva, co-host of The Nation’s Fighting Fascism Podcast, writer, and former organizer with Climate Defiance

Resources:

The Nation: Democrats Should Launch a “Nuremberg Caucus” to Investigate the Crimes of the Trump Regime

The New Republic: Zohran Mamdani Gets It. Abigail Spanberger Does Not.

The Nation: What if Democrats Didn’t Suck? With Morris Katz

The Guardian: What’s in the Democrats’ 2024 election autopsy report, and what’s left out?

Mother Jones: There are 50,000 Words in the DNC Autopsy. “Gaza” Isn’t One.

NPR: Trump is dismantling democracy at ‘unprecedented’ speed, global report finds

Time: U.S. Has Seen ‘Decided Shift Toward Authoritarianism,’ Rights Group Claims

NPR: Liberal U.S. mayors team up with European counterparts to fight authoritarianism

