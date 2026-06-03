What do primary results reveal about voters and the midterms?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discuss the results of yesterday's key primaries.

Six states – California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, South Dakota, New Mexico – held primary elections. In California, voters will not only determine the political future of the nation’s most populous state and the fourth largest economy in the world, but also help determine which party controls Congress during the last two years of Trump’s second term.

What do the results in California and other states say about where things stand ahead of the midterms?

Guests:

Dan Walters, opinion columnist for CalMatters

Tim Redmond, founder of 48 Hills

Ben Paviour, California political power reporter for The Sacramento Bee

Resources:

CalMatters: California votes in most uncertain governor’s primary in years

CalMatters: California voting ends Tuesday. The results? Don’t expect them anytime soon

TIME: Why the Results of the California Primary Might Not Come in on Election Night

NPR: Tuesday is a big primary day. Here are key races to watch

NPR: Polls are now closed in all 6 states holding primary elections. Here’s who won so far

