CA Governor’s race remains wide open amid jungle primary

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion about the California Governor’s race.

On June 2, voters will pick the top two candidates who will face off in November. We have a jungle primary in California, so if Democrats split the vote, we could have two Republicans at the top of the ticket. So far, lower polling Democrats are not dropping out.

What do you want to know about the candidates and how are you planning to vote?

If you're voting by mail, be sure to send your ballot by May 26. After May 26, the Secretary of State recommends dropping off your ballot or voting in person to ensure your vote is counted, which you can track online.

Guests:

David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect, co-host of the Organized Money podcast, and author of Monopolized: Life in the Age of Corporate Power and Chain of Title: How Three Ordinary Americans Uncovered Wall Street’s Great Foreclosure Fraud

Karuna Jagger, California political director for the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund

Resources:

The New York Times: Polls in California Reflect a Chaotic Governor’s Race

CNN: ‘People are not passive’: Newsom and top California Democrats move behind the scenes in governor’s race

CalMatters: How will California’s next governor handle homelessness?

CalMatters: For the lone woman left in the California governor’s race, it’s all about ‘temperament’

The American Prospect: Tom Steyer Is Trying Politics

