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Your Call

How are you voting in California's chaotic Governor's race?

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published May 7, 2026 at 8:22 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the California Governor’s race.

On June 2, voters will pick the top two candidates who will face off in November. We have a jungle primary in California, so if Democrats split the vote, we could have two Republicans at the top of the ticket.

What do you want to know about the candidates' policies? We'll also follow the money and learn more about campaign contributions.

Guests:

Sophia Bollag, politics reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle

Ben Paviour, California political power reporter for The Sacramento Bee’s Capitol Bureau

David Trujillo, executive director of ACLU California Action

Karuna Jaggar, California political director for the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund

Resources:

San Francisco Chronicle: California’s governor’s race has no front-runner – but plenty of cash. See who has the most

Sacramento Bee: Rivals target Becerra in combative CNN debate for California governor

Sacramento Bee: Whiter, wealthier primary voters may shape California’s governor race

CalMatters: Two Republicans are fighting for California governor. Why a tie is their best strategy

The New York Times: 5 Takeaways From the California Gubernatorial Debate

Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund: 2026 Governor’s Race Environment Scorecard

ACLU: Survey of the 2026 Gubernatorial Candidates

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger