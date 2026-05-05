What questions do you have for SF congressional candidate Connie Chan?

On this edition of Your Call, San Francisco Supervisor and congressional candidate Connie Chan discusses why she's running for Nancy Pelosi's seat and what she will do with such an important platform if she wins.

In November, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would retire at the end of her current term after nearly 40 years in Congress. The top three Democrats running – Connie Chan, Scott Wiener, and Saikat Chakrabarti – are campaigning to replace her as San Francisco’s next member of Congress, a position the winner could hold for decades.

We’ll discuss Supervisor Chan’s platform and priorities. Her endorsements include The California Federation of Labor Unions, San Francisco Labor Council, SEIU California, National Nurses United, California Senator Adam Schiff, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, former Assemblymember Tom Ammiano, and LGBTQ activist Cleve Jones.

What questions do you have about Supervisor Chan's platform and what she would do as a Representative?

Guests:

Connie Chan, San Francisco Supervisor and congressional candidate for California’s 11th District

Resources:

San Francisco Chronicle: Money is pouring into the race to succeed Nancy Pelosi. Here’s who has the most

Mission Local: S.F. supervisors, past and present, arrested at SFO anti-ICE protest

Mission Local: What do S.F. congressional candidates think about tech, AI, and crypto?

Mission Local: Who’s the most progressive S.F. congressional candidate? Q&A presses issue.

Gazetteer: Could Connie Chan’s ‘working people’-centered leadership work in Congress?

