The High Seas: Greed, Power and the Battle for the Unclaimed Ocean
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, science journalist Dr. Olive Heffernan discusses her new book, "The High Seas: Greed, Power and The Battle for the Unclaimed Ocean."
Heffernan uncovers the truth behind deeply exploitative fishing practices, investigates the potentially devastating impact of deep-sea mining, and calls for the protection and preservation of the ocean.
Guest:
Dr. Olive Heffernan, science journalist, former marine biologist, and author of "The High Seas: Greed, Power and The Battle for the Unclaimed Ocean"
