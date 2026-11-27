Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970) American rock guitarist ("Purple Haze"; "Voodoo Chile"; "The Wind Cries Mary"), born in Seattle, Washington

1979 Hilary Hahn, American classical violinist, born in Lexington, Virginia

Musical birthdays courtesy of On This Day dot com

Today is Friday the 27th of November, 2026

November 27 is the 331th day of the year

34 days remain until the end of the year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….

24 days until Winter Solstice

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:02:55 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:56 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 49 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 11:57:25 am.

seatemperature.info predicts the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.6°F.

NOAA reports….

the first high tide was at 1:25 am at 5.02 feet

The first low tide was at 5:51 am at 3.23 feet

The next high tide at 11:42 am at 6.79 feet

(That’s kinda high! A teeny bit lower than yesterday, but still high nonetheless!)

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:00 pm -1.37 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 86.4% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 30th of November of 2026 at 10:09 pm

According to Checkiday.com

Dine Over Your Kitchen Sink Day

Holidays around the world according to Wikipedia include…

Lancashire Day ( United Kingdom )

Maaveerar Day ( Tamil Eelam , Sri Lanka )

Naval Infantry Day ( Russia )

Teacher's Day ( Spain )

International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia , You get to share leftovers with…

1843 – Cornelius Vanderbilt II , American businessman (died 1899)

1874 – Charles A. Beard , American historian, author, and educator, co-founded The New School (died 1948)

1874 – Chaim Weizmann , Belarusian-Israeli chemist and politician, 1st President of Israel (died 1952)

1901 – Ted Husing , American sportscaster (died 1962)

1907 – L. Sprague de Camp , American historian and author (died 2000)

1909 – James Agee , American novelist, screenwriter, and critic (died 1955)

1917 – Buffalo Bob Smith , American actor and television host (died 1998)

1925 Derroll Adams [Thompson], American folk musician (with Jack Elliot - The Rambling Boys; mentor of Donovan), born in Portland, Oregon (d. 2000)

1932 – Benigno Aquino Jr. , Filipino journalist and politician (died 1983)

1935 Les Blank, American documentary filmmaker (The Blues Accordin’ to Lightnin’ Hopkins), born in Tampa, Florida (d. 2013)

1936 – Gail Sheehy , American journalist and author (died 2020)

1940 – Bruce Lee , American-Chinese actor, martial artist, and screenwriter (died 1973)

1942 – Jimi Hendrix , American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 1970)

1944 – Mickey Leland , American activist and politician (died 1989)

1945 – James Avery , American actor (died 2013)

1945 – Randy Brecker , American trumpeter and flugelhornist

1951 – Kathryn Bigelow , American director, producer, and screenwriter

1953 – Steve Bannon , American media executive and political figure

1955 – Bill Nye , American engineer, educator, and television host

1957 – Caroline Kennedy , American lawyer and diplomat, 27th United States Ambassador to Australia , daughter of President John F. Kennedy

1960 – Tim Pawlenty , American lawyer and politician, 39th Governor of Minnesota

1960 – Yulia Tymoshenko , Ukrainian economist and politician, 10th Prime Minister of Ukraine

1973 – Samantha Harris , American model and television host

1979 – Hilary Hahn , American violinist

…and according to Wikipedia on this day in history….

1895 – At the Swedish–Norwegian Club in Paris, Alfred Nobel signs his last will and testament , setting aside his estate to establish the Nobel Prize after he dies.

1896 – Also sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss is first performed.

1924 – In New York City, the first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is held.

1945 – CARE (then the Cooperative for American Remittances to Europe) is founded to send CARE Packages of food relief to Europe after World War II.

1968 – Penny Ann Early becomes the first woman to play in a major professional men's basketball league, for the Kentucky Colonels in an ABA game against the Los Angeles Stars .

1973 – Twenty-fifth Amendment : The United States Senate votes 92–3 to confirm Gerald Ford as Vice President of the United States . (On December 6 , the House will confirm him 387–35).