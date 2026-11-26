Musical birthdays courtesy of On This Day dot com

Today is the birthday of Tina Turner (1939-2023) American singer (Ike & Tina - "Proud Mary"; solo -"What's Love Got To Do With It"), born in Nutbush, Tennessee [1]

Also born on this day in 1940 Davey Graham, British finger-picking folk music guitarist, and songwriter ("Anji", "She Moved Through the Fair"), born in Market Bosworth, Leicestershire, England (d. 2008)

As well as DJ Khaled(50 years old) In 1975 American DJ, record producer and rapper ("I'm the One", "Higher"), born in New Orleans, Louisiana

Today is Thursday the 26th of November, 2026

November 26 is the 330th day of the year

35 days remain until the end of the year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….

25 days until Winter Solstice

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:01:55 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:14 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 50 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 11:57:04 am.

seatemperature.info predicts the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.3°F.

NOAA reports….

the first high tide was at 12:31 am at 5.03 feet

The first low tide was at 4:55 am at 3.17 feet

The next high tide at 10:49 am at 7.05 feet (again! That’s kinda high!)

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:07 pm -1.61 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 94.3% visible

We’ll had a Full Moon earlier this week

It’s now a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 30th of November of 2026 at 10:09 pm

According to Checkiday.com, Today is….

Thanksgiving Day

Turkey-Free Thanksgiving

Unthanksgiving Day

Also known as The Indigenous Peoples Sunrise Ceremony

It’s also the

National Day of Mourning

Day of the Covenant

Family Health History Day

Good Grief Day

National Cake Day

Holidays around the world according to Wikipedia today include….

Constitution Day (Abkhazia, Georgia)

Constitution Day (India)

Republic Day (Mongolia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday! According to Wikipedia You get to have Turkey, Stuffing, and Cranberry sauce with….

1792 – Sarah Moore Grimké, American author abolitionist, and feminist, widely held to be the mother of thewomen's suffrage movement (died 1873)

1895 – Bill W., American activist, co-founded Alcoholics Anonymous (died 1971)

1908 – Lefty Gomez, American baseball player and manager (died 1989)

1909 – Eugène Ionesco, Romanian-French playwright and critic (died 1994)

1912 – Eric Sevareid, American journalist (died 1992)

1917 – Nesuhi Ertegun, Turkish-American record producer (died 1989)

1919 – Frederik Pohl, American journalist and author (died 2013)

1922 – Charles M. Schulz, American cartoonist, created Peanuts (died 2000)

1933 – Robert Goulet, American-Canadian singer and actor (died 2007)

1938 – Porter Goss, American soldier and politician, 19th Director of the CIA

1938 – Rich Little, Canadian-American comedian, actor, and singer

1939 – Wayland Flowers, American actor and puppeteer (died 1988)

1939 – Tina Turner, American-Swiss singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress (died 2023)

1952 – Wendy Turnbull, Australian tennis player

1954 – Roz Chast, American cartoonist

1975 – DJ Khaled, American rapper and producer

And on this day in history, according to Wikipedia….

1863 – United States President Abraham Lincoln proclaims November 26 as a national Thanksgiving Day, to be celebrated annually on the final Thursday of November. Following the Franksgiving controversy from 1939 to 1941, it has been observed on the fourth Thursday in 1942 and subsequent years.

1917 – The National Hockey League is formed, with the Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Wanderers, Ottawa Senators, Quebec Bulldogs, and Toronto Arenas as its first teams.

1922 – Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon become the first people to enter the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun in over 3,000 years.

1922 – The Toll of the Sea debuts as the first general release film to use two-tone Technicolor. (The Gulf Between was the first film to do so, but it was not widely distributed.)

1942 – Casablanca, the movie starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, premieres in New York City.

1977 – An unidentified hijacker named Vrillon, claiming to be the representative of the "Ashtar Galactic Command", takes over Britain's Southern Television for six minutes, starting at 5:12 pm.

1986 – Iran–Contra affair: U.S. President Ronald Reagan announces the members of what will become known as the Tower Commission.

1998 – Tony Blair becomes the first Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to address the Oireachtas, the parliament of the Republic of Ireland.

2000 – George W. Bush is certified the winner of Florida's electoral votes by Katherine Harris, going on to win the United States presidential election, despite losing in the national popular vote.

2003 – The Concorde makes its final flight, over Bristol, England.

terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan based extremist Islamist terrorist organisation.

2008 – The ocean liner Queen Elizabeth

2, now out of service, docks in Dubai.

2021 – COVID-19 pandemic: The World Health Organization identifies the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.