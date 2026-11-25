Musical birthdays courtesy of On This Day dot com

Today is Wednesday the 25th of November, 2026

November 25 is the 329th day of the year

36 days remain until the end of the year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….

26 days until Winter Solstice

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

Sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:00:55 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:35 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 51 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:56:45 am.

seatemperature.info predicts the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.7°F.

NOAA reports….

The first low tide was at 4:04 am at 3.04 feet

the first high tide will be at 10:00 am at 7.13 feet (kinda high!)

The next low tide at 5:17 pm at -1.65 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be at 12:31 am at 5.03 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 98.5% visible

We’ll had a Full Moon yesterday

It’s now a Waning Gibbous moon

According to Checkiday.com , Today is….

Wikipedia lists Holidays around the world today including….

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Roses Revolution Day, against obstetric violence

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia , You get to share your special day with….

1835 – Andrew Carnegie , Scottish-American businessman and philanthropist (died 1919)

1844 – Karl Benz , German engineer and businessman, founded Mercedes-Benz (died 1929)

1846 – Carrie Nation , American activist (died 1911)

1896 – Virgil Thomson , American composer and critic (died 1989)

1909 – P. D. Eastman , American author and illustrator (died 1986)

1914 – Joe DiMaggio , American baseball player and coach (died 1999

1915 – Augusto Pinochet , Chilean general and politician, 30th President of Chile (died 2006)

1920 – Ricardo Montalbán , Mexican-American actor, singer, and director (died 2009)

1924 – Paul Desmond , American saxophonist and composer (died 1977)

1931 – Nat Adderley , American cornet and trumpet player (died 2000)

1933 – Kathryn Crosby , American actress and singer (died 2024)

1940 – Percy Sledge , American singer (died 2015)

1944 – Ben Stein , American actor, television personality, game show host, lawyer, and author

1947 – John Larroquette , American actor

1951 – Bill Morrissey , American singer-songwriter (died 2011)

1960 – Amy Grant , American singer-songwriter

1960 – John F. Kennedy Jr. , American lawyer, journalist, and publisher (died 1999)

1971 – Christina Applegate , American actress

….and on this day in history, according to Wikipedia… .

1874 – The United States Greenback Party is established as a political party consisting primarily of farmers affected by the Panic of 1873 .

1952 – Agatha Christie 's murder-mystery play The Mousetrap opens at the Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End after a premiere in Nottingham, UK. It will become the longest continuously running play in history.

1975 – Suriname gains independence from the Netherlands.

1984 – Thirty-six top musicians gather in a Notting Hill studio and record Band Aid 's " Do They Know It's Christmas? " in order to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia .