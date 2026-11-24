Musical birthdays courtesy of On This Day dot com

Today is Tuesday the 24th of November, 2026

November 24 is the 328th day of the year

37 days remain until the end of the year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….

27 days until Winter Solstice

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

Sunrise in San Francisco at 6:59:54 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:57 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 53 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:56:25 am.

seatemperature.info predicts the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.4°F.

NOAA reports….

The first low tide this today was at 3:17 am am at 2.81 feet

The first high tide at 9:16 am at 7.04 feet (that’s pretty high!)

The next low tide will be at 4:28 pm at -1.48 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:37 pm at 5 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 99.8% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll had a 100% Full Moon early this morning at 6:53 am

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says….

The November full moon has a number of names including the Beaver Moo n

It’s also called the Deer Rutting Moon by the Dakota and the Lakota

The Digging/Scratching Moon by the Tlingit

The Whitefish Moon by the Algonquin

The Frost Moon by the Cree as well as by the A-ssin-i-boine

And the Freezing Moon by the A-nish-in-aabe

According to Checkiday.com , Today is….

Brownielocks Day

Also known as Big Hair Day and Brunette Pride Day

Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day

Wikipedia lists Holidays around the world today including….

Evolution Day

Lachit Divas in the Indian state of Assam

Martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur in India

Teachers' Day in Turkey

And Vietnam Culture Day in Vietnam

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia , You get to share your special day with….

1632 – Baruch Spinoza , Dutch philosopher and scholar (died 1677)

1713 – Junípero Serra , Spanish priest and missionary (died 1784)

1784 – Zachary Taylor , American general and politician, 12th President of the United States (died 1850)

1864 – Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec , French painter and illustrator (died 1901)

1868 – Scott Joplin , American pianist and composer (died 1917)

1877 – Alben W. Barkley , American lawyer and politician, 35th Vice President of the United States (died 1956)

1888 – Dale Carnegie , American author and educator (died 1955)

1897 – Lucky Luciano , Italian-American mob boss (died 1962)

1912 – Teddy Wilson , American pianist and educator (died 1986)

1921 – John Lindsay , American lawyer and politician, 103rd Mayor of New York City (died 2000)

1925 – William F. Buckley Jr. , American publisher and author, founded the National Review (died 2008)

1929 – George Moscone , American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 37th Mayor of San Francisco (died 1978)

1932 – Claudio Naranjo , Chilean psychiatrist (died 2019)

1935 – Ron Dellums , American soldier and politician, 48th Mayor of Oakland (died 2018)

1941 – Pete Best , Indian-English drummer and songwriter

1941 – Donald "Duck" Dunn , American bass player, songwriter, and producer (died 2012)

1942 – Billy Connolly , Scottish comedian and actor

1943 – Robin Williamson , Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Edgar Meyer , American bassist and composer

1961 – Arundhati Roy , Indian writer and activist

1977 – Colin Hanks , American actor

….and on this day in history, according to Wikipedia ….

1877 – Anna Sewell 's animal welfare novel Black Beauty is published.

1971 – During a severe thunderstorm over Washington state, a hijacker calling himself Dan Cooper (aka D. B. Cooper ) parachutes from a Northwest Orient Airlines plane with $200,000 in ransom money. He has never been found.

1989 – After a week of mass protests against the Communist regime known as the Velvet Revolution , Miloš Jakeš and the entire Politburo of the Czechoslovak Communist Party resign from office. This brings an effective end to Communist rule in Czechoslovakia