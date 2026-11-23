KALW Almanac - Monday November 23, 2026
Musical birthdays courtesy of On This Day dot com
Today is Monday the 23rd of November, 2026
November 23 is the 327th day of the year
38 days remain until the end of the year.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….
28 days until Winter Solstice
Sunrise in a few minutes at 6:58:52 am
and sunset this afternoon will be at 4:53:22 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 54 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 11:56:07 am.
seatemperature.info predicts the
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.3 degrees.
The first low tide this today was at 2:32 am am at 2.5 feet
The first high tide will be hour at 8:36 am at 6.81 feet (that’s pretty high!)
The next low tide will be at 3:43 pm at -1.1 feet
And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:42 pm at 4.91 feet
The Moon is currently 98% visible
We’ll have a Full Moon early tomorrow morning next Tuesday the 24th of November of 2026 at 6:53 am
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says….
The November full moon has a number of names including the Beaver Moon
It’s also called the Deer Rutting Moon by the Dakota and the Lakota
The Digging/Scratching Moon by the Tlingit
The Whitefish Moon by the Algonquin
The Frost Moon by the Cree as well as by the Assiniboine
And the Freezing Moon by the Anishinaabe
According to Checkiday.com, Today is….
Eat a Cranberry Day
Fibonacci Day
National Cashew Day
National Espresso Day
Wolfenoot
In Wikipedia, today’s world holidays include….Labor Thanksgiving Day in Japan
Repudiation Day in Frederick County, Maryland
St George's Day in the Republic of Georgia) or Giorgoba
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia, You share this special day with….
1804 – Franklin Pierce, American general, lawyer, and politician, 14th President of the United States (died 1869)
1876 Manuel de Falla, Spanish pianist and composer (Atlántida), born in Cádiz, Spain (d. 1946)
1883 – José Clemente Orozco, Mexican painter (died 1949)
1887 – Boris Karloff, English actor (died 1969)
1888 – Harpo Marx, American comedian and musician (died 1964)
1892 – Erté, Russian-French illustrator and designer (died 1990)
1924 – Colin Turnbull, English-American anthropologist and author (died 1994)
1925 – José Napoleón Duarte, Salvadoran engineer and politician, President of El Salvador (died 1990)
1925 – Johnny Mandel, American composer and conductor (died 2020)
1926 – Sathya Sai Baba, Indian guru and philosopher (died 2011)
1926 – R. L. Burnside, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2005)
1933 – Krzysztof Penderecki, Polish composer and conductor(died 2020)
1939 – Betty Everett, American singer and pianist (died 2001)
1942 Steve Gillette, American folk singer-songwriter and guitarist ("Darcy Farrow";"Bed of Roses"), born in Pensacola, Florida
1950 – Charles Schumer, American lawyer and politician
1953 – Rick Bayless, American chef and author
1954 – Bruce Hornsby, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1992 – Miley Cyrus, American singer-songwriter and actress
….and on this day in history, according to Wikipedia….
534 BC – Thespis of Icaria becomes the first recorded actor to portray a character on stage.
1644 – John Milton publishes Areopagitica, a pamphlet decrying censorship
1733 – The start of the 1733 slave insurrection on St. John in what was then the Danish West Indies (now the US Virgin Islands)
1876 – Corrupt Tammany Hall leader William Magear Tweed (better known as Boss Tweed) is delivered to authorities in New York City after being captured in Spain.
1963 – The first episode of Doctor Who ("An Unearthly Child") is broadcast by the BBC, which is now the world's longest running science fiction drama.
1992 – The first smartphone, the IBM Simon, is introduced at COMDEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.
2003 – Rose Revolution: Georgian president Eduard Shevardnadze resigns following weeks of mass protests over flawed elections.
2005 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is elected president of Liberia and becomes the first woman in modern times to lead an African country.
2011 – Arab Spring: After 11 months of protests in Yemen, Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh signs a deal to transfer power to the vice president, in exchange for legal immunity.