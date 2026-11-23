Musical birthdays courtesy of On This Day dot com

Today is Monday the 23rd of November, 2026

November 23 is the 327th day of the year

38 days remain until the end of the year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….

28 days until Winter Solstice

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

Sunrise in a few minutes at 6:58:52 am

and sunset this afternoon will be at 4:53:22 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 54 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:56:07 am.

seatemperature.info predicts the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.3 degrees.

NOAA reports….

The first low tide this today was at 2:32 am am at 2.5 feet

The first high tide will be hour at 8:36 am at 6.81 feet (that’s pretty high!)

The next low tide will be at 3:43 pm at -1.1 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:42 pm at 4.91 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 98% visible

We’ll have a Full Moon early tomorrow morning next Tuesday the 24th of November of 2026 at 6:53 am

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says….

The November full moon has a number of names including the Beaver Moo n

It’s also called the Deer Rutting Moon by the Dakota and the Lakota

The Digging/Scratching Moon by the Tlingit

The Whitefish Moon by the Algonquin

The Frost Moon by the Cree as well as by the Assiniboine

And the Freezing Moon by the Anishinaabe

According to Checkiday.com , Today is….

Doctor Who Day

In Wikipedia, today’s world holidays include…. Labor Thanksgiving Day in Japan

Repudiation Day in Frederick County, Maryland

St George's Day in the Republic of Georgia) or Giorgoba

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia , You share this special day with….

1804 – Franklin Pierce , American general, lawyer, and politician, 14th President of the United States (died 1869)

1876 Manuel de Falla, Spanish pianist and composer (Atlántida), born in Cádiz, Spain (d. 1946)

1883 – José Clemente Orozco , Mexican painter (died 1949)

1887 – Boris Karloff , English actor (died 1969)

1888 – Harpo Marx , American comedian and musician (died 1964)

1892 – Erté , Russian-French illustrator and designer (died 1990)

1924 – Colin Turnbull , English-American anthropologist and author (died 1994)

1925 – José Napoleón Duarte , Salvadoran engineer and politician, President of El Salvador (died 1990)

1925 – Johnny Mandel , American composer and conductor (died 2020)

1926 – Sathya Sai Baba , Indian guru and philosopher (died 2011)

1926 – R. L. Burnside , American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2005)

1933 – Krzysztof Penderecki , Polish composer and conductor(died 2020)

1939 – Betty Everett , American singer and pianist (died 2001)

1942 Steve Gillette, American folk singer-songwriter and guitarist ("Darcy Farrow";"Bed of Roses"), born in Pensacola, Florida

1950 – Charles Schumer , American lawyer and politician

1953 – Rick Bayless , American chef and author

1954 – Bruce Hornsby , American singer-songwriter and pianist

1992 – Miley Cyrus , American singer-songwriter and actress

….and on this day in history, according to Wikipedia ….

534 BC – Thespis of Icaria becomes the first recorded actor to portray a character on stage.

1644 – John Milton publishes Areopagitica , a pamphlet decrying censorship

1733 – The start of the 1733 slave insurrection on St. John in what was then the Danish West Indies (now the US Virgin Islands)

1876 – Corrupt Tammany Hall leader William Magear Tweed (better known as Boss Tweed ) is delivered to authorities in New York City after being captured in Spain.

1963 – The first episode of Doctor Who (" An Unearthly Child ") is broadcast by the BBC, which is now the world's longest running science fiction drama.

1 992 – The first smartphone, the IBM Simon , is introduced at COMDEX in Las Vegas, Nevada .

2003 – Rose Revolution : Georgian president Eduard Shevardnadze resigns following weeks of mass protests over flawed elections.

2005 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is elected president of Liberia and becomes the first woman in modern times to lead an African country.