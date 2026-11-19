KALW Almanac - Thursday November 19, 2026
Today is Thursday the 19th of November, 2026
November 19 is the 323nd day of the year
42 days remain until the end of the year.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….
32 days until Winter Solstice
Sunrise at 6:54:43 am am
and sunset will be at 4:55:20 pm
We will have 10 hours of daylight
The solar transit will be at 11:55:01 am
seatemperature.info believes the
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F °F.
The first high tide was this hour at 6:26 am at 5.37 feet
The first low tide this today will be at 12:57 pm am at 1.67 feet
The next high tide will be at 6:31 pm at 4.21 feet
And the final low tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:22 am at 1.35 feet
The Moon is currently 70.4% % visible
It’s now a Waxing Crescent
We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days next Tuesday the 24th of November of 2026 at 6:53 am
According to Checkiday.com, Today is….
Beaujolais Nouveau Day
Equal Opportunity Day
Great American Smokeout
International Men's Day
National Blow Bagpipes Day
National Camp Day
National Carbonated Beverage with Caffeine Day
National Macchiato Day
National Rural Health Day
Native Women's Equal Pay Day
Play Monopoly Day
Social Enterprise Day
Use Less Stuff Day
Women's Entrepreneurship Day
World Pancreatic Cancer Day
World Philosophy Day
World Toilet Day
Today’s world holidays according to Wikipedia include….
Day of Discovery of Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico)
Day of Missile Forces and Artillery (Russia, Belarus)
Garifuna Settlement Day (Belize)
Martyrs' Day (Uttar Pradesh, India)
The Sovereign Prince's Day (Monaco)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! Referring to Wikipedia , You share your special day with…
1831 – James A. Garfield, American general, lawyer, and politician, 20th President of the United States (died 1881)
1873 – Elizabeth McCombs, the first woman elected to the Parliament of New Zealand (died 1935)
1905 – Tommy Dorsey, American trombonist, composer and bandleader (died 1956)
1909 – Peter Drucker, Austrian-American theorist, educator, and author (died 2005)
1917 – Indira Gandhi, Indian politician, 3rd Prime Minister of India (died 1984)
1920 – Gene Tierney, American actress and singer (died 1991)
1921 – Roy Campanella, American baseball player and coach (died 1993)
1926 – Jeane Kirkpatrick, American academic and diplomat, 16th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (died 2006)
1933 – Larry King, American journalist and talk show host (died 2021)
1936 – Dick Cavett, American actor and talk show host
1938 – Ted Turner, American businessman and philanthropist, founded Turner Broadcasting System (died 2026)
1939 – Tom Harkin, American lawyer and politician
1941 – Tommy Thompson, American captain and politician, 42nd Governor of Wisconsin, 19th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services
1942 – Calvin Klein, American fashion designer, founded Calvin Klein Inc.
1956 – Eileen Collins, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut
1957 – Ofra Haza, Israeli singer-songwriter and actress (died 2000)
1962 – Jodie Foster, American actress, director, and producer
1973 – Billy Currington, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1976 – Jack Dorsey, American businessman, co-founded Twitter
1980 – Otis Grigsby, American football player
1983 – Adam Driver, American actor
Wikipedia also cites on this day in history….
1802 – The Garinagu arrive at British Honduras (present-day Belize).
1916 – Samuel Goldwyn and Edgar Selwyn establish Goldwyn Pictures.
1954 – Télé Monte Carlo, Europe's oldest private television channel, is launched by Prince Rainier III.
1955 – National Review publishes its first issue.
1967 – The establishment of TVB, the first wireless commercial television station in Hong Kong.
1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 12 astronauts Pete Conrad and Alan Bean land at Oceanus Procellarum (the "Ocean of Storms") and become the third and fourth humans to walk on the Moon.
1977 – Egyptian President Anwar Sadat adresses the knesset during his visit to Jerusalem, calling for peace between Egypt and Israel.
1979 – Iran hostage crisis: Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini orders the release of 13 female and black American hostages being held at the US Embassy in Tehran.
1998 – Clinton–Lewinsky scandal: The United States House of Representatives Judiciary Committee begins impeachment hearings into U.S. President Bill Clinton.