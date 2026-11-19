Today is Thursday the 19th of November, 2026

November 19 is the 323nd day of the year

42 days remain until the end of the year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….

32 days until Winter Solstice

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

Sunrise at 6:54:43 am am

and sunset will be at 4:55:20 pm

We will have 10 hours of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:55:01 am

seatemperature.info believes the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F °F.

NOAA reports….

The first high tide was this hour at 6:26 am at 5.37 feet

The first low tide this today will be at 12:57 pm am at 1.67 feet

The next high tide will be at 6:31 pm at 4.21 feet

And the final low tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:22 am at 1.35 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 70.4% % visible

It’s now a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days next Tuesday the 24th of November of 2026 at 6:53 am

According to Checkiday.com , Today is….

"Have a Bad Day" Day

Today’s world holidays according to Wikipedia include….

Day of Discovery of Puerto Rico ( Puerto Rico )

Day of Missile Forces and Artillery ( Russia , Belarus )

Flag Day (Brazil)

Garifuna Settlement Day ( Belize )

Liberation Day ( Mali )

Martyrs' Day ( Uttar Pradesh , India)

The Sovereign Prince's Day ( Monaco )

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! Referring to Wikipedia , You share your special day with…

1831 – James A. Garfield , American general, lawyer, and politician, 20th President of the United States (died 1881)

1873 – Elizabeth McCombs , the first woman elected to the Parliament of New Zealand (died 1935)

1905 – Tommy Dorsey , American trombonist, composer and bandleader (died 1956)

1909 – Peter Drucker , Austrian-American theorist, educator, and author (died 2005)

1917 – Indira Gandhi , Indian politician, 3rd Prime Minister of India (died 1984)

1920 – Gene Tierney , American actress and singer (died 1991)

1921 – Roy Campanella , American baseball player and coach (died 1993)

1926 – Jeane Kirkpatrick , American academic and diplomat, 16th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (died 2006)

1933 – Larry King , American journalist and talk show host (died 2021)

1936 – Dick Cavett , American actor and talk show host

1938 – Ted Turner , American businessman and philanthropist, founded Turner Broadcasting System (died 2026)

1939 – Tom Harkin , American lawyer and politician

1941 – Tommy Thompson , American captain and politician, 42nd Governor of Wisconsin , 19th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services

1942 – Calvin Klein , American fashion designer, founded Calvin Klein Inc.

1956 – Eileen Collins , American colonel, pilot, and astronaut

1957 – Ofra Haza , Israeli singer-songwriter and actress (died 2000)

1962 – Jodie Foster , American actress, director, and producer

1973 – Billy Currington , American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1976 – Jack Dorsey , American businessman, co-founded Twitter

1980 – Otis Grigsby , American football player

1983 – Adam Driver , American actor

Wikipedia also cites on this day in history….

1802 – The Garinagu arrive at British Honduras (present-day Belize ).

1916 – Samuel Goldwyn and Edgar Selwyn establish Goldwyn Pictures .

1954 – Télé Monte Carlo , Europe's oldest private television channel, is launched by Prince Rainier III .

1955 – National Review publishes its first issue.

1967 – The establishment of TVB , the first wireless commercial television station in Hong Kong.

1969 – Apollo program : Apollo 12 astronauts Pete Conrad and Alan Bean land at Oceanus Procellarum (the "Ocean of Storms") and become the third and fourth humans to walk on the Moon .

1977 – Egyptian President Anwar Sadat adresses the knesset during his visit to Jerusalem , calling for peace between Egypt and Israel.

1979 – Iran hostage crisis : Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini orders the release of 13 female and black American hostages being held at the US Embassy in Tehran .