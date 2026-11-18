Today is Wednesday the 18th of November, 2026

November 18 is the 322nd day of the year

43 days remain until the end of the year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….

33 days until Winter Solstice

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

Sunrise at 6:53:39 am am

and sunset will be at 4:55:55 pm pm.

We will have 10 hours and 2 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:54:47 am am.

seatemperature.info believes the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is **°F.

NOAA reports….

The first high tide was early this morning at 5:56 am at 5.04 feet

The first low tide this today will be at 12:10 pm am at 2.37 feet

The next high tide will be at 5:14 pm at 4.2 feet

And the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:47 pm at 1.02 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently **% visible

It’s now a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days next Tuesday the 24th of November of 2026 at 6:53 am

According to Checkiday.com , Today is….

Holidays around the world, according to Wikipedia include…. Day of Army and Victory ( Haiti )

Independence Day (Morocco) , celebrates the independence of Morocco from France and Spain in 1956.

National Day (Oman)

Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia celebrates the independence of Latvia from Russia in 1918.

Remembrance Day of the Sacrifice of Vukovar in 1991 ( Croatia )

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia , you share your special day with….

701 – Itzam K'an Ahk II , Mayan ruler (died 757)

1680 Jean-Baptiste Loeillet, Flemish composer, born in Ghent, Spanish Netherlands (d. 1730)

1736 Carl Friedrich Christian Fasch, German composer, born in Zerbst, Anhalt-Zerbst, Holy Roman Empire (d. 1800)

1786 - Carl Maria von Weber German pianist , romantic composer (Der Freischutz; Oberon), and lithographer, born in Eutin, Bishopric of Lübeck, Holy Roman Empire (died 1826)

1787 – Louis Daguerre , French artist, photographer and inventor (died 1851)

1836 - W. S. Gilbert British dramatist , poet, and librettist remembered for his comic operas with Arthur Sullivan (The Pirates of Penzance; H.M.S. Pinafore; The Mikado), born in London (died 1911)

1882 – Wyndham Lewis , English painter and critic (died 1957)

1883 – Carl Vinson , American judge and politician (died 1981)

1899 - Eugene Ormandy Hungarian-American violinist and conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra, 1936-80), born in Budapest, Hungary (died 1985)

1901 – George Gallup , American statistician (died 1984)

1907 Compay Segundo [Máximo Muñoz-Telles], Cuban trova guitarist, singer, and composer (Buena Vista Social Club), born in Siboney, Cuba (d. 2003)

1908 – Imogene Coca , American actress, comedian, and singer (died 2001)

1909 - Johnny Mercer American singer, Academy Award-winning lyricist ("Moon River"; "That Old Black Magic"; "And the Angels Sing": Come Rain Or Come Shine"), and record label executive (Capitol Records), born in Savannah, Georgia (died 1976)

1917 – Pedro Infante , Mexican actor and singer (died 1957)

1923 – Alan Shepard , American astronaut (died 1998)

1927 – Hank Ballard , American R&B singer-songwriter (died 2003)

1928 Sheila Jordan (née Dawson), American jazz singer and songwriter, born in Detroit, Michigan (d. 2025)

1935 Pervis Staples, American gospel vocalist (The Staple Singers - "Uncloudy Day"), born in Drew, Mississippi (d. 2021)

1936 Don Cherry, American jazz trumpeter (Ornette Coleman), born in Oklahoma City (d. 1995)

1939 – Margaret Atwood , Canadian author

1945 – Wilma Mankiller , American tribal chief (died 2010)

1946 – Alan Dean Foster , American author

1950 – Graham Parker , English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Owen Wilson , American actor

1970 – Megyn Kelly , American lawyer and journalist

1974 – Chloë Sevigny , American actress, model, and fashion designer

1982 – Damon Wayans Jr. , American actor and comedian

2001 – Caleb Williams , American football player….

…and on this day in history, According to Wikipedia …..

1872 – Susan B. Anthony and 14 other women are arrested for voting illegally in the United States presidential election of 1872 .

1883 – In the "day of two noons", American and Canadian railroad companies institute four standard continental time zones , ending the confusion of thousands of local times .

1910 – In their campaign for women's voting rights, hundreds of suffragettes march to the British Parliament in London. Several are beaten by police, newspaper attention embarrasses the authorities, and the march is dubbed Black Friday .

1918 – Latvia declares its independence from Russia.

1928 – Release of the animated short Steamboat Willie , the first fully synchronized sound cartoon .

1963 – The Bell Telephone Company introduces the first push-button telephone .

1971 – Oman declares its independence from the United Kingdom .

1985 – The first comic of Calvin and Hobbes is published in ten newspapers.

2003 – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court rules 4–3 in Goodridge v. Department of Public Health that the state's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional and gives the state legislature 180 days to change the law making Massachusetts the first state in the United States to grant marriage rights to same-sex couples.