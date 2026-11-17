Today is Tuesday the 17th of November, 2026

November 17 is the 321st day of the year

44 days remain until the end of the year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….

34 days until Winter Solstice

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

Sunrise at 6:52:36 am

and sunset will be at 4:56:31 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 3 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:54:33 am.

seatemperature.info believes the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is **°F.

NOAA reports….

The first high tide was early this morning at 5:23 am at 4.78 feet

The first low tide this morning was at 11:14 am am at 2.95 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:55 pm at 4.35 feet

And the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:49 pm at 0.75 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently **% visible

It’s now a Waxing Crescent

We just had the 50% visible First Quarter Moon early this morning at 3:48 am

According to Checkiday.com , Today is….

Wikipedia cites more holidays around the world including….

Athens Polytechnic Uprising Remembrance Day (Greece)

International Students' Day

Martyrs' Day ( Odisha, India )

Presidents Day ( Marshall Islands )

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia You share your special day with….

1790 – August Ferdinand Möbius , German mathematician and astronomer, co-creator of the Mobius Strip (died 1868)

1896 – Lev Vygotsky , Belarusian-Russian psychologist and philosopher (died 1934)

1901 – Lee Strasberg , Ukrainian-American actor and director (died 1982)

1904 – Isamu Noguchi , American sculptor and architect (died 1988)

1916 – Shelby Foote , American historian and author (died 2005)

1925 – Rock Hudson , American actor (died 1985)

1934 – Jim Inhofe , American soldier and politician, senior senator of Oklahoma (died 2024)

1937 – Peter Cook , English comedian, actor, and screenwriter (died 1995)

1938 – Gordon Lightfoot , Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2023)

1940 – Luke Kelly , Irish singer, folk musician and actor (died 1984)

1942 – Martin Scorsese , American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor

1943 – Lauren Hutton , American model and actress

1944 – Gene Clark , American singer-songwriter and musician (died 1991)

1944 – Danny DeVito , American actor, director, and producer

1944 – Lorne Michaels , Canadian-American screenwriter and producer, created Saturday Night Live

1944 – Tom Seaver , American baseball pitcher (died 2020)

1945 – Roland Joffé , English-French director, producer, and screenwriter

1948 – Howard Dean , American physician and politician, 79th Governor of Vermont

1948 – East Bay Ray , American guitarist

1948 – Howard Fineman , American journalist and television commentator (died 2024)

1949 – John Boehner , American businessman and politician, 53rd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1952 – Cyril Ramaphosa , South African businessman and politician, fifth President of South Africa

1955 – Yolanda King , American actress and activist (died 2007)

1960 – RuPaul , American drag queen performer, actor, and singer

1964 – Susan Rice , American academic and politician, 24th United States National Security Advisor

1965 – Pam Bondi , American politician and attorney, 87th U.S. Attorney General

1966 – Jeff Buckley , American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1997)

….and according to Wikipedia , on this day in history….

1558 – Elizabethan era begins: Queen Mary I of England dies and is succeeded by her half-sister Elizabeth I .

1777 – Articles of Confederation (United States) are submitted to the states for ratification.

1810 – Sweden declares war on its ally the United Kingdom to begin the Anglo-Swedish War , although no fighting ever takes place.

1858 – The city of Denver , Colorado is founded.

1869 – In Egypt , the Suez Canal , linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea , is inaugurated.

1950 – Lhamo Dondrub, also known as Tenzin Gyatso is officially named the 14th Dalai Lama .

1968 – Viewers of the Raiders–Jets football game in the eastern United States are denied the opportunity to watch its exciting finish when NBC broadcasts Heidi instead, prompting changes to sports broadcasting in the U.S.

1970 – Vietnam War : Lieutenant William Calley goes on trial for the My Lai Massacre .

1973 – Watergate scandal : In Orlando, Florida , U.S. President Richard Nixon tells 400 Associated Press managing editors "I am not a crook."

1983 – The Zapatista Army of National Liberation is founded in Mexico.

1989 – Cold War: Velvet Revolution begins: In Czechoslovakia , a student demonstration in Prague is quelled by riot police. This sparks an uprising aimed at overthrowing the communist government (it succeeds on December 29).

2003 – Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger 's tenure as the governor of California begins.