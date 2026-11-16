KALW Almanac - Monday November 16, 2026

Today is Monday the 16th of November, 2026

November 16 is the 320th day of the year

45 days remain until the end of the year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….

35 days until Winter Solstice

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

Sunrise in San Francisco this morning at 6:51:32 am

and sunset will be at 4:57:09 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 5 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 11:54:20 am.

seatemperature.info believes the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is °F.

NOAA reports….

The first high tide was early this morning at 4:44 am at 4.59 feet

The first low tide this morning was at 10:03 am at 3.37 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:42 pm at 4.63 feet

And the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:57 pm at 0.52 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently **% visible

It’s now a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 17th of November of 2026 at 3:48 am

According to Checkiday.com , Today is….

Wikipedia cites more holidays around the world including….

Independence Day , unilaterally declared in 1988. ( Palestine )

The beginning of Nativity Fast ( Eastern Orthodox )

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To you! According to Wikipedia , you get to have cake and ice cream with….

1873 – Sara Josephine Baker , American physician and academic (died 1945)

1873 – W. C. Handy

Full Name: William Christopher Handy

American composer and musician known as the " Father of the Blues " (Memphis Blues; St Louis Blues), born in Florence, Alabama (d. 1958)

1887 – Georgia O'Keeffe , American painter and educator (died 1986)

1891 – W. Averell Harriman , American businessman and politician, 11th United States Secretary of Commerce (died 1986)

1905 – Mantovani , Italian conductor and composer (died 1980)

1907 – Claus von Stauffenberg , German colonel (died 1944)

1916 – Bill Melendez , Mexican-American voice actor, animator, director, and producer (died 2008)

1919 – Joseph Wapner , American judge and television personality (died 2017)

1925 – Howard Baker , American lawyer, politician, and diplomat, 12th White House Chief of Staff (died 2014)

1929 – Ed Asner , American actor, singer, and producer (died 2021)

1930 – J. G. Ballard , English novelist, short story writer, and essayist (died 2009)

1931 Bob Gibson, American folk musician, born in Brooklyn, New York City (d. 1996)

1932 – Petula Clark , English singer-songwriter and actress

1932 – Clyde McPhatter , American singer, known for his work with The Drifters and his solo work (died 1972)

1933 – Theodore Roszak , American scholar and author, onetime professor at Cal Berkeley (died 2011)

1935 – Mahmoud Abbas , Palestinian politician

1937 – Little Willie John , American singer-songwriter (died 1968)

1938 Toni Brown, American rock piano player, singer-songwriter (Joy of Cooking), magazine editor (Relix, 1980-2002), and clinical psychologist, born in Madison, Wisconsin (d. 2022)

1939 – Yaphet Kotto , American actor and screenwriter (died 2021)

1940 – Sam Waterston , American actor

1942 – Daniel Barenboim , Argentinian-Israeli pianist and conductor

1947 – Bill Richardson , American politician and diplomat, 21st United States Ambassador to the United Nations (died 2023)

1949 William Ackerman, American guitarist and composer, founder of Windham Hill Records, born in Palo Alto, California

1964 Diana Krall, Canadian Juno and Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist and singer, born in Nanaimo, British Columbia

1967 – E-40 , American rapper and actor

1968 – Ol' Dirty Bastard , American rapper and producer (died 2004)

….and on this day in history, according to Wikipedia ….

1920 – The first assembly of the League of Nations is held in Geneva , Switzerland.

1966 – Project Gemini : Gemini 12 completes the program's final mission, when it splashes down safely in the Atlantic Ocean .

1969 – Vietnam War : In Washington, D.C. , 250,000–500,000 protesters staged a peaceful demonstration against the war , including a symbolic "March Against Death".

1971 – Intel releases the world's first commercial single-chip microprocessor , the 4004 .

1976 – René Lévesque and the Parti Québécois take power to become the first Quebec government of the 20th century clearly in favor of independence .

2001 – Microsoft launches the Xbox game console in North America .

2006 – Al Jazeera English launches worldwide.