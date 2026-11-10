KALW Almanac - Tuesday November 10, 2026

Today is Tuesday the 10th of November, 2026

November 10 is the 314th day of the year

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….

51 Days until the end of the year

41 days until Winter Solstice

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

Sunrise this morning was just now at 6:45:08 am

and sunset will be this afternoon at 5:01:37 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 16 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:53:22 am.

seatemperature.info believes the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.9°F.

NOAA reports….

The first low tide was early this morning at 4:27 am at 3.03 feet

The first high tide will be in over an hour at 10:15 am at 6.18 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 5:25 pm at -0.53 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:38 am at 4.74 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 1.7%

It’s now a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon one week from today Tuesday the 17th of November of 2026 at 3:48 am

According to Google....

It’s final day of the five day Festival of Light, Diwali from this weekend….

Today is…Bhai Dooj: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, celebrating love in family particularly between siblings….

According to Checkiday.com , Today is….

Wikipedia cites more holidays around the world including….

Cry of Independence Day (Panama)

Day of Remembrance of Atatürk (Turkey)

Day of Russian Militsiya (Russia)

Heroes Day (Indonesia) or Hari Pahlawan

Martinisingen (Germany)

World Keratoconus Day

World Science Day for Peace and Development

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia, You share your special day with….

1483 –Martin Luther, German monk and priest, leader of theProtestant Reformation (died 1546)

1668 –François Couperin, French organist and composer (died 1733)

1697 –William Hogarth, English painter, illustrator, and critic (died 1764)

1879 –Patrick Pearse, Irish lawyer, poet, teacher, and insurrectionist; executed for his role in theEaster Rising (died 1916)

1891 –Carl Stalling, American pianist and composer (died 1972)

1916 –Billy May, American trumpet player and composer (died 2004)

1919 –George Fenneman, American radio and television announcer (died 1997)

1925 –Richard Burton, Welsh actor and singer (died 1984)

1927 –Sabah, Lebanese singer and actress (died 2014)

1928 –Ennio Morricone, Italian trumpet player, composer, and conductor (died 2020)

1932 –Paul Bley, Canadian-American pianist and composer (died 2016)

1939 –Russell Means, American activist, actor, and musician (died 2012)

1945 –Donna Fargo, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 –Dave Loggins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2024)

1950 –Bram Tchaikovsky, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1956 –Sinbad, American comedian and actor

1958 –Brooks Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 –Mackenzie Phillips, American actress

1960 –Neil Gaiman, English author, illustrator, and screenwriter

1968 –Tracy Morgan, American comedian and actor

1968 –Tom Papa, American comedian, actor, television host

…and on this day in history….

1775 – TheUnited States Marine Corps isfounded atTun Tavern inPhiladelphia bySamuel Nicholas.

1918 – The Western Union Cable Office inNorth Sydney, Nova Scotia, receives a top-secret coded message from Europe (that would be sent toOttawa and Washington, D.C.) that said onNovember 11, 1918, all fighting would cease on land, sea and in the air.

1951 – With the rollout of theNorth American Numbering Plan, direct-dial coast-to-coasttelephone service begins in the United States.

1967 – TheNauru Independence Act 1967 passed theParliament of Australia, giving independence to the UN Trust Territory ofNauru with effect from 31 January 1968.

1969 –National Educational Television (the predecessor to thePublic Broadcasting Service) in the United States debutsSesame Street.

1983 –Bill Gates introducesWindows 1.0.

1989 – Germans begin totear down theBerlin Wall.2009 – Ships of the South and North Korean naviesskirmish offDaecheong Island in theYellow Sea.

2020 –Armenia andAzerbaijan sign aceasefire agreement, ending theSecond Nagorno-Karabakh War, andprompting protests in Armenia.