KALW Almanac - Monday November 9, 2026

Today is Monday the 9th of November, 2026

November 9 is the 313rd day of the year

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….

52 Days until the end of the year

42 days until Winter Solstice

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

Sunrise today was just a few minutes ago at 6:44:04 am

and sunset will be this afternoon at 5:02:27 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 18 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:53:15 am.

seatemperature.info believes the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.7°F.

NOAA reports….

The first low tide was early this morning at 3:50 am at 2.68 feet

The first high tide will be in over an hour at 9:46 am at 6.29 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:49 pm at -0.54 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:50 pm at 4.8 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The moon is currently 0.3% visible

We had a zero percent visible New Moon yesterday

According to Google....

The five day Festival of Light, Diwali continues from yesterday….

Today is…Govardhan Puja / Annakut: Monday, November 9, 2026

And tomorrow is Bhai Dooj: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

According to Checkiday.com , Today is….

Sigd , a day observed by the Ethiopian Jewish community

The November Nine was the name used to refer to the final nine contestants, or final table, at the Main Event of the World Series of Poker from 2008 to 2016. The winner of the WSOP Main Event is considered to be the World Champion of Poker.

Also, There is a book called November 9: A Novel by Colleen Hoover

And Wikipedia says Holidays around the world today include….

Birthday of Muhammad Iqbal (1877 – 1938) in Pakistan Pakistani philosopher, poet, and politician

Day of the Skulls or Dia de los ñatitas in Bolivia

Flag Day in Azerbaijan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence ofCambodia from France in 1953.

Inventors' Day in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Uttarakhand Day in Uttarakhand state in India

World Freedom Day in the United States

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1731 –Benjamin Banneker, African-American farmer, surveyor, and author (died 1806)

1801 –Gail Borden, American surveyor and publisher, inventedcondensed milk (died 1874)

1914 –Hedy Lamarr, Austrian-American actress and inventor (died 2000)

1915 –Sargent Shriver, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician, 21stUnited States Ambassador to France (died 2011)

1918 –Spiro Agnew, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 39thVice President of the United States (died 1996)

1919 Sol K. Bright, Hawaiian steel-guitar player, singer (Hollywaiians), and songwriter (Hawaiian Cowboy), born in Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii (d. 1992)

1922 –Dorothy Dandridge, American actress, singer, and dancer (died 1965)

1928 –Anne Sexton, American poet and academic (died 1974)

1934 –Carl Sagan, American astronomer, astrophysicist, and cosmologist (died 1996)

1936 –Mary Travers, American folksinger (Peter Paul & Mary - "Puff" (The Magic Dragon)"; "Leaving On A Jet Plane"), born in Louisville, Kentucky (died 2009)

1938 –Ti-Grace Atkinson, American author and critic

1941 –Tom Fogerty, American singer-songwriter and rhythm guitarist for the band Creedence Clearwater Revival, born in Berkeley, California (died 1990)

1942 Richard Greene, American violinist, and bluegrass fiddler (Seatrain), born in Los Angeles, California

1951 –Lou Ferrigno, American bodybuilder and actor

1970 –Scarface, American rapper and producer

1970 –Susan Tedeschi, American blues-rock singer and guitarist (Tedeschi Trucks Band), born in Boston, Massachusetts

…and on this day in history….

1906 –Theodore Roosevelt is the first sitting President of the United States to make anofficial trip outside the country, doing so to inspect progress on thePanama Canal.

1918 –KaiserWilhelm II of Germany abdicates after theGerman Revolution, andGermany is proclaimed aRepublic.

1935 – The Committee for Industrial Organization, the precursor to theCongress of Industrial Organizations, is founded inAtlantic City, New Jersey, by eighttrade unions belonging to theAmerican Federation of Labor.

1953 –Cambodia gains independence from France.

1965 – Several U.S. states and parts of Canada are hit by a series ofblackouts lasting up to 13 hours in theNortheast blackout of 1965.

1970 –Vietnam War: TheSupreme Court of the United Statesvotes 6–3 against hearing a case to allowMassachusetts to enforce its law granting residents the right to refuse military service in an undeclared war.

1979 –Cold War:Nuclear false alarm: TheNORAD computers and the Alternate National Military Command Center inFort Ritchie, Maryland, detect a purported massiveSoviet nuclear strike. After reviewing the raw data from satellites and checking theearly-warning radars, the alert is cancelled.

1985 –Garry Kasparov, 22, of theSoviet Union, becomes the youngestWorld Chess Champion by beating fellow SovietAnatoly Karpov.

1989 – Cold War:Fall of the Berlin Wall:East Germany openscheckpoints in theBerlin Wall, allowing its citizens to travel to West Berlin.

2004 –Firefox 1.0 is released.

2011 - The first national test of theEmergency Alert System is activated in the United States at 2:00 p.m. EST.

2014 – Anon-binding self-determination consultation is held inCatalonia, asking Catalan citizens their opinion on whether Catalonia should become a state and, if so, whether it should be an independent state.

2023 – U.S. surgeons atNYU Langone Health announce theworld's first whole eye transplant.