KALW Almanac - Friday November 6, 2026

Today is Friday the 6th of November, 2026

November 6 is the 310th day of the year

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….

45 Days until the end of the year

35 days until Winter Solstice

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

sunrise this morning at 6:40:53 am

and sunset will be at 5:05:09 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 24 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 11:53:01 am.

seatemperature.info believes the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.5°F.

NOAA reports….

The first low tide was early this morning at 1:54 am at 1.31 feet

The first high tide will be in over an hour at 8:19 am at 6.21 feet (pretty high!)

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 2:57 pm at 0.17 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:14 pm at 4.81 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The moon is currently 7% visible

It’s a waning crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 8th of November of 2026 at 11:02 pm

According to Google....

The Festival of Light, Diwali occurs on Sunday the 8th

• Dhanteras: Friday, November 6, 2026 is the first of the five day holiday

Among many other things We honor the Goddess Lakshmi, clean house, and buy new silverware

• Choti Diwali / Kali Chaudas: Saturday, November 7, 2026

• Diwali / Lakshmi Puja: Sunday, November 8, 2026 (Muhurat: 5:54 PM to 7:50 PM)

• Govardhan Puja / Annakut: Monday, November 9, 2026

• Bhai Dooj: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 (or Wednesday, November 11 depending on regional panchangs)

According to Checkiday.com , Today is….

Other holidays celebrated around the world, according to Wikipedia, include….

Gustavus Adolphus Day (in Sweden, Finland and Estonia)

Finnish Swedish Heritage Day (in Finland)

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

Obama Day (in Kenya)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! WIkipedia says you share your special day with….

1814 – Adolphe Sax, Belgian-French instrument designer, invented the saxophone (died 1894)

1854 – John Philip Sousa, American composer and bandleader (died 1932)

1861 – James Naismith, Canadian-American physician and educator, invented basketball (died 1939)

1886 Gus Kahn, German-American lyricist ("It Had to Be You"; "Makin' Whoopee"; "I'll See You in My Dreams"), born in Bruschied, Germany (d. 1941)

1900 – Ida Lou Anderson, American orator and professor, pioneer in the field of radio broadcasting (died 1941) She was Edward R Murrow’s voice teacher

1916 Ray Conniff, American bandleader and musician (Ray Conniff Singers), born in Attleboro, Massachusetts (d. 2002)

1926 – Zig Ziglar, American soldier, businessman, and author (died 2012)

1930 – Derrick Bell, American scholar, author and critical race theorist (died 2011)

1931 – Mike Nichols, German-born American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2014)

1939 – Michael Schwerner, American activist (died 1964)

1941 – Guy Clark, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 2016)

1941 – Doug Sahm, , American roots-rock and Tex-Mex musician (Sir Douglas Quintet - "Mendocino"; Texas Tornadoes - "Adios Mexico"), born in San Antonio, Texas (died 1999)

1946 – Sally Field, American actress

1948 Glenn Frey, American Grammy Award-winning guitarist, singer-songwriter (The Eagles - "Take it Easy"; "Heartache Tonight";"Tequila Sunrise"; solo - "Smuggler's Blues"; "The Heat Is On"), and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame member, born in Detroit, Michigan (d.2016)

1949 Arturo Sandoval, Cuban-American jazz trumpeter and composer, born in Artemisa, Cuba

1955 – Maria Shriver, American journalist and author

1968 – Jerry Yang, Taiwanese-American engineer and businessman, co-founded Yahoo!

1988 – Emma Stone, American actress

1990 – Bowen Yang, Australian-born American actor, comedian, podcaster, and writer

….and on this day in history….

1860 – Abraham Lincoln is elected the 16th president of the United States with only 40% of the popular vote, defeating John C. Breckinridge, John Bell, and Stephen A. Douglas in a four-way race.

1869 – In New Brunswick, New Jersey, Rutgers College defeats Princeton University(then known as the College of New Jersey), 6–4, in the first official intercollegiate American football game.

1947 – Meet the Press, the longest running television program in history, makes its debut on NBC Television.

1956 – Following pressure by US president Eisenhower, Great Britain announces a ceasefire in the Suez crisis, one day after it landed paratroopers together with France at key locations.

2012 – Tammy Baldwin becomes the first openly gay politician to be elected to the United States Senate.

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