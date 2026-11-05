KALW Almanac - Thursday November 5, 2026

Today is Thursday the 5th of November, 2026

November 5 is the 309th day of the year

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….

46 Days until the end of the year

36 days until Winter Solstice

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:39:49 am

and sunset will be at 5:06:06 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 26 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:52:57 am.

seatemperature.info believes the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.5°F.

NOAA reports….

The first low tide was at 1:02 am at 0.86 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:46 am at 6.01 feet

The next low tide today will be at 2:13 pm at 0.7 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 8:14 pm tonight at 4.8 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The moon is currently 13.9% visible

It’s a waning crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 8th of November of 2026 at 11:02 pm

According to Checkiday.com , Today is….

American Football Day

Bank Transfer Day

Commercial TV Broadcast Day

International Project Management Day

International Stout Day

National Chinese Take-Out Day

National Doughnut Appreciation Day

National Gunpowder Day

National Love Your Red Hair Day

National Men Make Dinner Day

And Wikipedia reports holidays around the world, include…

Colón Day (Panama)

Guy Fawkes Night (United Kingdom,New Zealand andNewfoundland and Labrador, Canada)

West Country Carnival (English West Country)

Cinco de noviembre (Negros, Philippines)

Ka-na-ka-da-sa Ja-yan-thi (Kar-na-ta-ka, India)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia , You share your special day with…

1855 –Eugene V. Debs, American union leader and politician (died 1926)

1885 –Will Durant, American historian and philosopher (died 1981)

1887 –Paul Wittgenstein, Austrian-American pianist and educator (died 1961)

1895 –Walter Gieseking, French-German pianist and composer (died 1956)

1900 –Natalie Schafer, American actress (died 1991)

1913 –Vivien Leigh, Indian-British actress (died 1967)

1926 –John Berger, English author, poet, painter and critic (died 2017)

1931 –Ike Turner, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer (died 2007)

1934 –Jeb Stuart Magruder, American minister and civil servant (died 2014)

1940 –Elke Sommer, German actress (died 2026)

1941 –Art Garfunkel, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 –Sam Shepard, American playwright and actor (died 2017)

1946 –Gram Parsons, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1973)

1949 –Armin Shimerman, American actor

1952 –Bill Walton, American basketball player and sportscaster (died 2024)

1953 –Joyce Maynard, American journalist, author and academic

1955 –Kris Jenner, American talent manager and businesswoman

1959 –Bryan Adams, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer and actor

1960 –Tilda Swinton, English actress

1963 –Tatum O'Neal, American actress and author

1987 –Kevin Jonas, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and actor, one of The Jonas Brothers

….and on this day in history….

1605 –Gunpowder Plot:Guy Fawkes is arrested in the cellars of the Houses of Parliament, where he had planted gunpowder in an attempt to blow up the building and kill KingJames I of England.

1872 –Women's suffrage in the United States: In defiance of the law, suffragistSusan B. Anthony votes for the first time, and is later fined $100.

1916 – TheEverett massacre takes place inEverett, Washington as political differences lead to a shoot-out between theIndustrial Workers of the World organizers and local police.

1940 –Franklin D. Roosevelt is the first and only President of the United States to beelected to a third term.

2007 – TheAndroid mobile operating system is unveiled byGoogle.

2024 –Donald Trump becomes the firstpresident of the United States to beelected to a non-consecutive second term in 132 years, sinceGrover Cleveland won the1892 election.