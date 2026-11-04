KALW Almanac - Wednesday November 4, 2026

Today is Wednesday the 4th of November, 2026

November 4 is the 308th day of the year

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….

47 Days until the end of the year

37 days until Winter Solstice

And yesterday was midterm elections!

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

The sunrise is at 6:38:46 am

and sunset will be at 5:07:05 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 28 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:52:55 am.

seatemperature.info believes the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

NOAA reports….

The first low tide was at 12:25 am at 0.47 feet

The first high tide will be in a few minutes at 7:11 at 5.74 feet

The next low tide today will be at 1:24 pm at 1.35 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:08 pm this evening at 4.83 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The moon is currently 22.1% visible

It’s a waning crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 8th of November of 2026 at 11:02 pm

According to Checkiday.com , Today is….

Eat Smart Day

International Stress Awareness Day

King Tut Day

National Candy Day

National Chicken Lady Day

National Easy-Bake Oven Day

National Skeptics Day

National Waiting for the Barbarians Day

Use Your Common Sense Day

And Wikipedia reports holidays around the world, include…

Feast of St Francis of Assisipatron saints ofItaly.

Cinnamon Roll Day (Sweden andFinland)

Day of Peace and Reconciliation (Mozambique)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Lesotho from the United Kingdom in 1966.

The beginning ofWorld Space Week

World Animal Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia , You share your special day with…

1822 –Rutherford B. Hayes, American general, lawyer, and politician, 19thPresident of the United States (died 1893)

1880 –Damon Runyon, American newspaperman and short story writer. (died 1946)

1895 –Buster Keaton, American film actor, director, and producer (died 1966)

1917 –Violeta Parra, Chilean singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1967)

1923 –Charlton Heston, American actor, director and gun rights activist (died 2008)

1928 –Alvin Toffler, German-American journalist and author (died 2016)

1937 –Jackie Collins, English-American author and actress (died 2015)

1940 –Steve Swallow, American bass player and composer

1941 –Roy Blount Jr., American humorist and journalist

1941 –Anne Rice, American author (died 2021)

1942 –Bernice Johnson Reagon, American singer-songwriter (died 2024)

1942 –Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir, Icelandic politician, 24thPrime Minister of Iceland

1943 –H. Rap Brown, American activist (died 2025)

1944 –Tony La Russa, American baseball player and manager

1946 –Chuck Hagel, American sergeant and politician, 24thUnited States Secretary of Defense

1946 –Michael Mullen, American admiral

1946 –Susan Sarandon, American actress and activist

1948 –Linda McMahon, American businesswoman and politician

1948 –Duke Robillard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 –Andreas Vollenweider, Swiss harp player

1957 –Russell Simmons, American businessman, foundedDef Jam Recordings andPhat Farm

1961 –Kazuki Takahashi, Japanese author and illustrator, createdYu-Gi-Oh! (died 2022)

1968 –Tim Wise, American activist and author

1976 –Alicia Silverstone, American actress, producer, and author

1982 –Ilhan Omar, American politician

1989 –Dakota Johnson, American actress

…and on this day in history….

1582 – TheGregorian Calendar is introduced by Pope Gregory XIII.

1824 – Mexico adopts anew constitution and becomes a federal republic.

1876 – TheAgricultural and Mechanical College of Texas (now known as Texas A&M) opens as the first public college in Texas.

1941 – Norman Rockwell's Willie Gillis character debuts on the cover ofThe Saturday Evening Post.

1957 –Sputnik 1 becomes the first artificial satellite to orbit the Earth.

1966 –Basutoland becomes independent from the United Kingdom and is renamed Lesotho.

1985 – The Free Software Foundation is founded.

1991 – The Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty is opened for signature.

1992 – The Rome General Peace Accords end a 16-year civil war in Mozambique.

2006 –WikiLeaks is launched.