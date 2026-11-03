KALW Almanac - Tuesday November 3, 2026

Today is Tuesday the 3rd of November, 2026

November 3 is the 306th day of the year

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me we have ….

48 Days until the end of the year

38 days until Winter Solstice

And Today is midterm elections!

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

Sunrise this morning at 6:36:40 am

and sunset will be at 5:09:06 pm.

Today we have 10 hours and 32 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:52:53 am.

seatemperature.info believes the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.7°F.

NOAA reports….

The first high tide was at 6:32 am at 5.43 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 12:26 am at 2.07 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach today will be at 5:54 pm at 4.92 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The moon is currently 31% visible

It’s a waning crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 8th of November of 2026 at 11:02 pm

Today is indeed Election Day

According to Checkiday.com

Today’s unusual holidays are….

Wikipedia cites today’s holidays around the world….

Culture Day ( Japan )

Flag Day (United Arab Emirates)

Independence Day / Separation Day , celebrates the separation and independence of Panama from Colombia in 1903.

Independence Day , celebrates the independence of Dominica from the United Kingdom in 1978.

Independence Day , celebrates the independence of the Federated States of Micronesia from the United States in 1986.

Independence Day of Cuenca ( Ecuador )

Mother's Day ( East Timor )

Victory Day (Maldives)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia , You share your special day with…

AD 39 – Lucan , Roman poet (died 65)

1801 – Karl Baedeker , German author and publisher, founded the Baedeker Publishing Company (died 1859)

1901 – André Malraux , French historian, theorist, and author (died 1976)

1909 –James Reston, Scottish-American journalist and author whose career spanned the mid-1930s to the early 1990s. He was associated for many years with The New York Times .

1928 – Osamu Tezuka , Japanese animator and producer (died 1989)

(died 2014)

1933 – Michael Dukakis , American governor and presidential nominee

1940 – Sonny Rhodes , American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2021)

1942 – Martin Cruz Smith , American author and screenwriter (died 2025)

1943 – Bert Jansch , Scottish-English singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2011)

1973 – Sticky Fingaz , American rapper, producer, and actor

1976 – Jake Shimabukuro , American ukulele player and composer

….and on this day in history, Wikipedia notes that…

1903 – With the encouragement of the United States, Panama separates from Colombia .

1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the automobile market in competition with the Ford Model T .

1946 – The Constitution of Japan is adopted through Emperor's assent .

1957 – Sputnik program : The Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2 . On board is the first animal to enter orbit , a dog named Laika .

1960 – The land that would become the Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge is established by an Act of Congress after a year-long legal battle that pitted local residents against Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials wishing to turn the Great Swamp into a major regional airport for jet aircraft.

1961 – U Thant is unanimously appointed as the 3rd Secretary-General of the United Nations , becoming the first non-European individual to occupy the post.

1969 – Vietnam War: U.S. President Richard Nixon addresses the nation on television and radio, asking the " silent majority " to join him in solidarity on the Vietnam War effort and to support his policies.

1976 – Carrie , an American supernatural horror film directed by Brian De Palma , is premiered in 17 theaters in the Washington, D.C. - Baltimore area.

1992 – Democratic Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton defeats Republican President George H. W. Bush and Independent candidate Ross Perot in the 1992 United States presidential election .

2014 – One World Trade Center officially opens in New York City , replacing the Twin Towers after they were destroyed during the September 11 attacks .