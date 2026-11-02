KALW Almanac - Monday November 2, 2026

Today is Monday the 2nd of November, 2026

November 2 is the 306th day of the year

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

49 Days until the end of the year

39ndays until Winter Solstice

And 270 to Win calculates we have one more Day until midterm elections, tomorrow!

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says…

Sun just rose a few minutes ago at 6:36:40 am (Pacific Standard Time)

And the sunset will be at 5:09:06 pm this afternoon

We will have 10 hours and 32 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:52:53 am.

seatemperature.info believes the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.6°F.

NOAA reports….

the first high tide will be at 5:46 am at 5.13 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:16 am at 2.75 feet

The next high tide at 4:32 pm at 5.14 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:31 pm at 0.14 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The moon is currently 42.3% visible

It’s the Third Quarter Moon right now

According to Checkiday.com

Today’s unusual holidays are….

All Souls' Day

Broadcast Traffic Professionals Day

Cookie Monster Day

Dynamic Harmlessness Day

International Doge Day

Job Action Day

Look for Circles Day

National Deviled Egg Day

Plan Your Epitaph Day

Practice Being Psychic Day

Wikipedia cites today’s holidays around the world….

All Souls' Day (Roman Catholic Church and Anglican Communion)

Coronation of Haile Selassie (Rastafari)

Day of the Dead, the second day of Day of the Dead or El Dia de los Muertos celebration (Mexico)

Dziady (Belarus)

Arrival of Indentured Labourers (Mauritius)

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists (United Nations)

Statehood Day (North Dakota and South Dakota, United States)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia , You share your special day with…

1734 – Daniel Boone, American hunter and explorer (died 1820)

1755 – Marie Antoinette, Austrian-French queen consort of Louis XVI of France (died 1793)

1795 – James K. Polk, American lawyer and politician, 11th President of the United States (died 1849)

1847 – Georges Sorel, French philosopher and author (died 1922)

1865 – Warren G. Harding, American journalist and politician, 29th President of the United States (died 1923)

1906 – Luchino Visconti, Italian director and screenwriter (died 1976)

1908 – Bunny Berigan, American trumpet player (died 1942)

1913 – Burt Lancaster, American actor (died 1994)

1917 – Ann Rutherford, American actress (died 2012)

1924 – Rudy Van Gelder, American record producer and engineer (died 2016)

1927 – Steve Ditko, American author and illustrator (died 2018)

1936 – Rose Bird, American lawyer and judge, 25th Chief Justice of California (died 1999)

1938 – Pat Buchanan, American journalist and politician

1938 – Queen Sofía of Spain, Queen Consort of King Juan Carlos of Spain

1942 – Shere Hite, German sexologist, author, and educator (died 2020)

1944 – Keith Emerson, English pianist, keyboard player, and composer (died 2016)

1945 – JD Souther, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (died 2024)

1947 – Dave Pegg, English bass player and producer, known for his work with Fairport Convention

1961 – k.d. lang, Canadian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1965 – Shah Rukh Khan, Indian film actor, producer and television host

….and on this day in history, Wikipedia cites…

1917 – The Balfour Declaration proclaims British support for the "establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people" with the clear understanding "that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities".

1920 – In the United States, KDKA of Pittsburgh starts broadcasting as the first commercial radio station. The first broadcast is the result of the 1920 United States presidential election.

1936 – The BBC Television Service, the world's first regular, "high-definition" (then defined as at least 200 lines) service begins. Renamed BBC1 in 1964, the channel still runs to this day.

1947 – In California, designer Howard Hughes performs the maiden (and only) flight of the Hughes H-4 Hercules (also known as the "Spruce Goose"), the largest fixed-wing aircraft ever built until Scaled Composites rolled out their Stratolaunch in May 2017.

1959 – Quiz show scandals: Twenty-One game show contestant Charles Van Doren admits to a Congressional committee that he had been given questions and answers in advance.

1960 – Penguin Books is found not guilty of obscenity in the trial R v Penguin Books Ltd, the Lady Chatterley's Lovercase.

1966 – The Cuban Adjustment Act comes into force, allowing 123,000 Cubans the opportunity to apply for permanent residence in the United States.

1982 – Channel 4, the British free-to-air public broadcast television channel funded by its commercial activities, starts broadcasting.

1983 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan signs a bill creating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

2016 – The Chicago Cubs defeat the major league baseball team from Cleveland in the World Series, ending the longest Major League Baseball championship drought at 108 years.

2022 – A peace agreement is signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front, ending the Tigray War.