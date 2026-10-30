KALW Almanac - Friday October 30, 2026

Today is Friday the 30th of October, 2026

October 29 is the 302nd day of the year

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

62 Days until th

e end of the year

52 days until Winter Solstice

And 270 to Win calculates we have 4 Days until midterm elections!

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

Sunrise at 7:33:32 am

and sunset will be this afternoon at 6:12:20 pm

We will have 10 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:52:56 pm.

seatemperature.info believes the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is **°F.

NOAA reports….

the first high tide will be at 4:27 am

and the next high tide at 2:39 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:32 am

and the next low tide at 9:49 pm

Time and Date dot com says

The moon is currently **% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 1st of November of 2026 at 1:28 pm

According to Checkiday.com

Today’s unusual holidays are….

Wikipedia cites today’s holidays around the world….

Anniversary of the Declaration of the Slovak Nation (Slovakia)

Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions (former Soviet republics, exceptUkraine)

Thevar Jayanthi (Thevar community,India)

Mischief Night (Ireland,Canada,United Kingdom,United States and other places)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia , You share your special day with…

1735 –John Adams, American lawyer and politician, 2ndPresident of the United States (died 1826)

1871 –Paul Valéry, French poet and philosopher (died 1945)

1885 –Ezra Pound, American poet and critic (died 1972)

1892 –Charles Atlas, Italian-American bodybuilder (died 1972)

1908 –Patsy Montana, American singer-songwriter and actress (died 1996)

1915 –Fred W. Friendly, American journalist and producer (died 1998)

1930 –Clifford Brown, American trumpet player and composer (died 1956)

1934 –Frans Brüggen, Dutch flute player and conductor (died 2014)

1935 –Robert Caro, American journalist and author

1939 –Grace Slick, American singer-songwriter and model

1941 –Otis Williams, American singer-songwriter and producer

1945 –Henry Winkler, American actor, comedian, director, and producer

1946 –Andrea Mitchell, American journalist

1947 –Timothy B. Schmit, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1951 –Trilok Gurtu, Indian drummer and songwriter

1951 –Poncho Sanchez, American singer andconga player

1957 –Kevin Pollak, American actor, game show host, and producer

1961 –Larry Wilmore, American comedian and television host

1970 –Nia Long, American actress

1981 –Ivanka Trump, American model and businesswoman

….and on this day in history, according to Wikipedia….

1831 –Nat Turner is arrested for leading the bloodiestslave rebellion in United States history.

1938 –Orson Welles broadcasts aradio adaptation of H. G. Wells's The War of the Worlds, causing a massive panic in some of the audience in the United States.

1973 – TheBosphorus Bridge in Turkey is completed, connecting the continents of Europe and Asia over the Bosphorus for the second time.

1975 – PrinceJuan Carlos I of Spain becomes acting head of state, taking over for the country's ailing dictator, Gen.Francisco Franco.

1983 – The firstdemocratic elections in Argentina, after seven years of military rule, are held.

1991 –The Israeli-Palestinian conflict: TheMadrid Conference commences in an effort to revivepeace negotiations betweenIsrael andPalestine.

1995 –Quebec citizens narrowly vote (50.58% to 49.42%) in favour of remaining aprovince of Canada in theirsecond referendum on national sovereignty.