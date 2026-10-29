KALW Almanac - Thursday October 29, 2026

Today is Thursday the 29th of October, 2026

October 29 is the 302nd day of the year

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

63 Days until the end of the year

53 days until Winter Solstice

And 270 to Win calculates we have 5 Days until midterm elections!

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:32:30 am

and sunset will be this evening at 6:13:27 pm

We will have 10 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:52:58 pm.

seatemperature.info believes the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is **°F.

NOAA reports….

The first high tide was at 2:32 am at 4.84 feet

The first low tide will be in a couple of minutes at 6:57 am at 3.17 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 12:54 pm at 6.63 feet (kind of high)

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:12 pm tonight at -0.98 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The moon is currently **% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 1st of November of 2026 at 1:28 pm

According to Checkiday.com

Today’s unusual holidays are….

International Carignan Day

International Internet Day

National Cat Day

National Hermit Day

National Oatmeal Day

World Psoriasis Day

World Stroke Day

Wikipedia says around the world today is also…

Coronation Day (Cambodia)

Republic Day (Turkey) or Cumhuriyet Bayramı

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia , You share your special day with…

1740 – James Boswell , Scottish lawyer and author (died 1795)

1808 – Caterina Scarpellini , Italian astronomer and meteorologist (died 1873)

1837 – Harriet Powers , American folk artist and quilter (died 1910)

1882 – Jean Giraudoux , French author and playwright (died 1944)

1891 – Fanny Brice , American actress and singer (died 1951)

1921 – Bill Mauldin , American soldier and cartoonist (died 2003)

1923 – Carl Djerassi , Austrian-American chemist, author, and playwright (died 2015)

1925 – Zoot Sims , American saxophonist and composer (died 1985)

1930 – Omara Portuondo , Cuban singer and dancer

1937 – Sonny Osborne , American bluegrass singer and banjo player (died 2021)

1938 – Ralph Bakshi , American director, producer, and screenwriter

1938 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf , Liberian politician, President of Liberia , Nobel Prize laureate

1938 – Peter Stampfel , American fiddle player, violinist, and singer-songwriter with The Holy Modal Rounders

1942 – Bob Ross , American painter and television host (died 1995)

1945 – Melba Moore , American singer-songwriter and actress

1946 – Peter Green , English singer-songwriter and guitarist with Fleetwood Mac (died 2020)

1947 – Richard Dreyfuss , American actor and activist

1948 – Kate Jackson , American actress, director, and producer

1957 – Dan Castellaneta , American actor, voice artist, comedian, singer and producer

1958 – David Remnick , American journalist and author

1971 – Winona Ryder , American actress and producer

1985 – Ximena Sariñana , Mexican singer-songwriter and actress

….and Wikipedia cites on this day in history….

1675 – Leibniz makes the first use of the long s (∫) as a symbol of the integral in calculus .

1923 – Turkey becomes a republic following the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire.

1929 – Black Tuesday: The New York Stock Exchange crashes , ending the Great Bull Market of the 1920s and eventually contributing to the Great Depression .

1967 – Montreal 's World Fair, Expo 67 , closes with over 50 million visitors.

1969 – The first-ever computer -to-computer link is established on ARPANET , the precursor to the Internet .

1985 – Major General Samuel K. Doe is announced as the winner of the first multi-party election in Liberia .

1998 – In South Africa, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission presents its report, which condemns both sides for committing atrocities.

1998 – Space Shuttle Discovery blasts off on STS-95 with 77-year-old John Glenn on board, making him the oldest person to go into space at that time.